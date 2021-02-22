Blake Bakey scored 2:16 into overtime to lead the Dubuque Saints to a dramatic 4-3 victory over Sioux City in Midwest High School Hockey League play Sunday morning at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque rallied from a 3-0 deficit to sweep the weekend series from the Metros and improve to 21-4-2 with three games remaining in the regular season.
Drew Zillig’s sorthanded goal at 11:28 of the second period started the Dubuque rally. Blake Bechen added a power play goal five minutes later, and Bechen forced overtime with another goal with 3:45 remaining in the third.
Jeremiah Snyder assisted on all four goals, while Bakey, Bechen and Owen King had one assist each. Isaac Tillman made 11 saves to earn the win in net.
On Saturday, Zillig scored a pair of goals, and Bechen and Dane Schope each scored one in a 4-2 win. Tillman made 16 saves in net.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Fennimore 51, River Ridge 44 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Adam Larson became Fennimore’s all-time leading scorer with 25 points, while adding 14 rebounds and eight blocks, as the second-seeded Golden Eagles rallied in the second half to hand top-seeded River Ridge its only loss of the season in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday night.
Fennimore advanced to sectionals on Thursday. Larson passed Breland Prochaska in Fennimore basketball history to become the school’s top scorer, and the senior now stands with 1,699 points in his career.
Sectionals set — Fennimore earned the No. 3 seed for sectionals and will play at The Prairie School on Thursday. No. 1 Cuba City hosts Randolph in the other semifinal for the right to play Saturday for a berth at state.
In Division 5, Shullsburg drew the No. 4 seed and will visit No. 1 Monticello on Thursday. In Division 3, Darlington is a No. 3 seed and will visit St. John’s Academy on Thursday.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Pointers land No. 3 seed — Mineral Point (16-5) drew the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 2 Bangor (19-2) at 12:25 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the Wisconsin Division 4 state tournament at the LaCrosse Center. No. 1 Mishicot (18-2) faces No. 4 Fall Creek (15-4) in the first semifinal at 9:05 a.m. The semifinal winners will play at 6:35 p.m. Friday.