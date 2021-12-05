It may have been the most grueling one of the stretch, but the Clarke University women’s basketball team grinded to a sixth consecutive victory, 61-58, over Evangel on Saturday at the Kehl Center.
The Pride (9-2, 3-0 Heart of America Conference) gained a four-point advantage after three quarters of play and converted clutch free throws in the closing minutes of the fourth to hang on for the win.
Bellevue native Emma Kelchen led the Pride with 12 points, and Cascade native Nicole McDermott added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Loras 74, Buena Vista 56 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Sami Martin paced the Duhawks (5-2, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) with 16 points, Madison Fleckenstein scored 12, and Cierra Bachmann and Sydney Schuler had 10 apiece.
Dubuque 65, Central 53 — At Stoltz Center: Tabria Thomas had a game-high 24 points, Karsen Kershner added seven points and 12 rebounds, and UD (5-2, 1-2 A-R-C) held off Central.
UW-Platteville 81, UW-River Falls 61 — At River Falls, Wis.: The Pioneers (6-3, 2-0 WIAC) won their fourth consecutive game behind Taylor Gilbert’s 16 points. Allison Heckert and Sarah Mueller netted 15 apiece.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 76, Central 58 — At Stoltz Center: The Spartans (5-3, 2-1 A-R-C) outscored the Dutch, 42-28, in the second half to pull away for the win. Peter Ragen led UD with 24 points.
Loras 73, Buena Vista 68 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Loras (6-1, 2-1 A-R-C) went into halftime trailing by 11, but caught fire in the second half. Cole Navigato led the Duhawks with 18 points and Ali Sabet had 14.
Evangel 83, Clarke 72 — At Kehl Center: Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led the Pride with 22 points and Biggie Luster had 19 in defeat.
UW-Platteville 74, UW-River Falls 59 — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored 22 points and Kyle Tuma added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the NCAA Division III No. 4-ranked Pioneers remained unbeaten.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
UD crowns 2 — At Ada, Ohio: Dubuque placed fifth as a team at the Ohio Northern Invitational. Cade Hornback (125) and Zarik Anderson (157) claimed titles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rockford Lutheran 53, East Dubuque 41 — At Rockford, Ill.: Emily Gockel led the Warriors with 11 points and Mia Wilwert chipped in nine in the road loss.
Winnebago 41, Galena 22 — At Winnebago, Ill.: Addie Hefel led the Pirates with nine points in the loss to Illinois Class 2A No. 1-ranked Winnebago.
Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque Hempstead 41 — At Moody Gym: Hempstead led, 27-22, at halftime, but the Class 5A No. 3-ranked Tigers rebounded with a big second half on Friday. Chandler Houselog led the Mustangs with 14 points.
Bellevue 58, Anamosa 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets jumped out to a 34-0 lead after one quarter Friday night and never looked back. Kalesia DeShaw had a game-high 18 points for Bellevue.
Dyersville Beckman 69, South Tama 11 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Shelby Pirc notched a game-high 17 points, and Lauren Osterhaus added 14 as the Trailblazers blitzed South Tama on Friday.
Benton 54, Shullsburg 45 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stulka scored 14 points and Anna Richardson added 10 as the Zephyrs took down the Miners on Friday.
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks got double-digit scoring from Ashlynn Knapp (13), Lily Krahn (12) and Allison Kennedy (10) in the big win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Milwaukee Pius 65, Mineral Point 57 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 21 points, but the Pointers couldn’t hang on to a halftime lead.
Benton 63, Orangeville 42 — At Lena, Ill.: Rex Blaine dropped a game-high 25 points and Chad Haffele scored 16 to lead Benton to a win at the Le-Win Jamoree.
Stockton 60, Milledgeville 54 (OT) — At Stockton, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser scored 20 points and Ian Broshous had 16 as the Blackhawks survived on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Des Moines Oak Leafs 12, Dubuque 4 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Connor Lucas scored twice, and Colt Kuehn and Carter Kerkenbush also scored for the Saints in the Midwest High School Hockey League defeat. The teams meet again at 11:15 a.m. today.
PREP WRESTLING
Bobcats win Warbird — At Darlington, Wis.: Western Dubuque earned 223 points to win the Warbird Invitational. Logan Massey (170), Greyson Gardner (182), Evan Surface (195), Dakota Hoffman (220), and Brady Steger (285) all won individual titles for the Bobcats.
Host Darlington/Black Hawk was the runner-up with 177 points.
Mustangs in Donnybrook — At Coralville, Iowa: Josiah Schaetzle placed eighth at 152 pounds and Mitchell Pins was ninth at 106 as Dubuque Hempstead finished 27th as a team with 95 points at the 33-team Dan Gable Donnybrook.
Fennimore 13th — At Independence, Iowa: Brecken Muench won a 9-6 decision in his third-place match at 120 pounds, Amryn Nutter was fourth at 113, and Fennimore scored 201 points to place 13th at the 28-team Cliff Keen Invitational.
Seth Connolly finished 10th at 145 and Beau Healey was 13th at 152 for Dubuque Senior, which scored 79 points to finish 24th.
2 runners-up for Blazers — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Conner Grover was runner-up at 152 and Owen Huehnergarth placed second at 195 to help Dyersville Beckman place 10th at the Keith Young Invitational. Nick Schmidt was third at 126.
Hawks win own tourney — At Manchester, Iowa: Carson Less (120), Brett Yonkovic (145), Logan Peyton (160), Kyle Cole (170) and Wyatt Voelker (220) won titles, powering West Delaware to the team title at its own invite.