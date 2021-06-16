Lancaster junior Noah Kirsch rallied from 2-strokes back to finish with a 76-71—147 to capture the WIAA Division 3 state golf championship on Tuesday at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Kirsch entered the final round 2 strokes behind Parkview’s Trey Oswald, who finished runner-up after swinging to an 80 in the final round. Kirsch shot a stellar 1-under par 71 to win the title by 7 strokes.
Mineral Point finished third in the team standings with a two-round 700. Alex Ross tied for 11th with an 85-78—163.
Fennimore placed seventh with a 778. Brady Larson led the Golden Eagles with a 181 to tie for 28th.
Kohler won the team title with a 659.
PREP SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-3, Dubuque Hempstead 1-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Brooke Hanson had a double and Abby Winter pitched three key innings to earn the win in the circle, with Peyton Paulsen notching the save, as the Mustangs won Game 2 and earned a split with Jefferson.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 11, Boscobel 0 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg and Max Lucey had two hits apiece, and Dominic Hoerner earned the win as part of a combined no-hitter as the Cubans won a Division 3 regional semifinal and advanced to today’s regional final at Mineral Point.
Mineral Point 12, Fennimore 2 (6 innings) — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers routed the Golden Eagles in a Division 3 regional semifinal, advancing to host Cuba City in today’s regional final.
Southwestern 6, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart struck out 11 and allowed only two hits in 6 2/3 innings of work, leading the Wildcats in a Division 4 regional semifinal. Southwestern travels to Belmont in today’s regional final.
Belmont 6, Potosi/Cassville 5 — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves held off the co-op in a Division 4 regional semifinal, advancing to host Southwestern in today’s regional final.
Shullsburg/Benton 5, Pecatonica 2 — At Blanchardville, Wis.: Shullsburg/Benton upset top-seeded Pecatonica in a Division 4 regional semifinal to advance to today’s final at No. 2 seed Barneveld.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-1, Dubuque Senior 0-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Mason Kunkel hit a double, Ray Schlosser added a triple, and Drew Zillig earned the win with a save from Jack Gilligan as the Rams (8-10) won the nightcap and earned a split with the Saints.
(Monday’s late games)
Iowa City High 5, Dubuque Wahlert 4 — At Iowa City: Jared Walter doubled and drove in a pair of runs and Derek Tauber also doubled for Wahlert, which settled for the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader split after winning the first game by the same score but in extra innings.
Iowa City Liberty 4-9, Western Dubuque 3-2 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Jayden Siegert went 3-for-4 and Isaac Then added a pair of hits for Western Dubuque (7-8) in the first game of the Mississippi Valley Conference twin bill. In the nightcap, Sawyer Nauman went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bobcats.
Cascade 5-10, Northeast Goose Lake 2-5 — At Cascade, Iowa: Will Hosch and Jack Menster had two hits apiece, Menster and Kaleb Topping drove in two runs each, and Eli Green struck out 10 in four innings to lead the Cougars (9-4) in the opener. Cascade completed the River Valley Conference sweep as Hosch and Green had three hits each, Cade Rausch and Mason Otting had two each, and Jack Carr fanned nine in seven innings of work.
Clear Creek-Amana 10-5, Dyersville Beckman 8-11 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Clear Creek-Amana scored three times in the top of the eighth to win the first game of the WaMaC Conference doubleheader. In the night cap, the Trailblazers scored five times in the second inning to take the lead for good. Beckman banged out 13 hits and took advantage of five errors to score six unearned runs.
Bellevue Marquette 19, Central City 4 — At Central City, Iowa: The Mohawks made the most of eight hits, eight walks and two hit batsmen in the four-inning Tri-Rivers Conference romp. Eight of the runs were unearned.
Monticello 5-16, Bellevue 4-1 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers (7-7) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the difference in the opener, then parlayed a nine-run third into a four-inning victory in the nightcap to complete the River Valley Conference sweep over Bellevue (2-9). Jensen Wedeking drove in three runs in the opener for the Comets.
Clayton Ridge 6-3, North Fayette Valley 5-5 — At West Union, Iowa: Drake Ostrander went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Caden Helle fanned five in 4 1/3 innings of work to lead Clayton Ridge (3-9) in the opener. Ostrander and Caleb Helle had two hits each in the second game of the Upper Iowa Conference twin bill.
Maquoketa 8-3, Independence 3-0 — At Independence, Iowa: The Cardinals scored five times in the first inning of the WaMaC Conference opener and made the most of eight hits. In the night cap, Independence collected only two hits as Maquoketa improved to 8-6.
Easton Valley 10, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Miles, Iowa: Austin Franzen and Carson Fuegen combined for the five-inning Tri-Rivers Conference no-hitter in dropping Ed-Co to 4-7.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 7, Balltown 3 — At Farley, Iowa: In the first semifinal of the Farley tournament, Jakob Kirman won on the mound as Derek Hardin and Will Lawrence had doubles to lead the host team to the finals.
Bellevue met Dyersville in the second semifinal, which ended after the TH went to press.
Dyersville 2, Key West 1 —At Farley, Iowa: Joel Vaske homered and Riley LeGrand tripled in support of winning pitcher Austin Savary, who allowed just two hits in the Farley Tournament quarterfinal Monday night. Anthony Ruden took the hard-luck loss.