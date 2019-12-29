When it came time to make a play in the clutch — likely at the state tournament — these are the players you turned to.
The Telegraph Herald’s Girls Basketball Team of the Decade includes the 14 players who were selected as TH Player of the Year during their careers. In four out of the 10 years, players shared the award.
Here is a capsule look at the Team of the Decade, in alphabetical order:
KELSEY ERNST
School — Bellevue
Player of the Year — 2013
Resume — Ernst was a top-notch assaulter on the basket and became one of — if not the best — player to ever suit up at Bellevue High. She averaged 20.3 points (scoring 467 total points), 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game her senior season and was named the Big East Conference Most Valuable Player for the second straight season. Ernst became the all-time scoring leader in Bellevue program history with 1,437 points while pulling down 883 career rebounds. As a junior, Ernst led Bellevue to its first-ever trip to the state tournament and went on to be a key contributor at the Clarke University women’s program.
KATIE FURLONG
School — Galena
Player of the Year — 2016
Resume — Furlong forever changed the look of the Galena girls program, averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior in leading the Pirates to a 28-3 record, the best in school history for either the boys or girls programs. She also led the Pirates to the program’s third-ever sectional championship and four straight regional titles while closing her career with 11 program records, including career points (1,904), career rebounds (1,104), points in a season (634) and career wins (96). She recently closed her junior season with the University of Indianapolis volleyball program.
ABBY KAISER
School — Potosi
Player of the Year — 2018
Resume — Kaiser left her mark as one of Potosi’s greatest all-around guards after averaging 23.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game as a senior and leading the Six Rivers Conference in total points (531) and assists (91). Kaiser finished her final season as the 14th leading scorer in Wisconsin, regardless of division, and became Potosi High’s all-time boys or girls basketball leading scorer with 1,669 career points. She also set program marks for points in a game (39), free throws made in a season (137) and career (354) and field goals made in a season (194) and career (609). Kaiser is currently in her sophomore season at UW-Oshkosh and averages 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
WHITNEY KIEFFER
School — River Ridge/Scales Mound
Player of the Year — 2011
Resume — Kieffer is the most successful player in the history of the River Ridge/Scales Mound co-op program, leading the basketball team to its first-ever regional, sectional and super sectional titles and first trip to the state tournament and runner-up finish. The all-state player averaged 23.4 points, 7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. Kieffer also led the Wildcats volleyball program to state and earned TH Player of the Year honors in that sport in the same season before having a strong basketball career at Division II Upper Iowa University.
KATIE LANGMEIER
School — Cuba City
Player of the Year — 2010
Resume — Langmeier was the most consistent and dominant player on the Cubans’ Division 3 championship team, averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in receiving all-state and SWAL Player of the Year honors. She averaged 13.5 points and 5 rebounds per game at the state tournament before having a successful career at Loras College, where she scored 39 points in a game during her senior year.
EMMA LAWRENCE
School — Benton
Player of the Year — 2018
Resume — While excelling at the state level in volleyball and track, Lawrence found time to be an elite basketball player despite considering it her third-favorite sport. Lawrence can leap out of the gym and she used that to collect rebounds and fly out on fast breaks, finishing her senior year averaging 20.4 points, 14 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She finished her final season fourth in the state with 351 rebounds, regardless of division, and finished as Benton’s all-time leading scorer (1,721) and rebounder (937). Lawrence recently finished her sophomore season with the UW-La Crosse volleyball program.
BRIANNA LEAHY
School — Shullsburg
Player of the Year — 2018
Resume — There may never be a better player to suit up for Shullsburg High than Leahy, who averaged 14.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 2.4 assists per contest her senior season and was a starter for the Miners for four years. She led Shullsburg to four conference titles and two regional crowns while breaking an astounding 29 program records, including career points (1,447), rebounds (1,077) and blocks (438). Leahy previously played at UW-River Falls before recently transferring to UW-Platteville. An ankle injury will keep her out this season, but she’s hoping to officially join the Pioneers program for the 2020-21 season.
TESSA LEYTEM
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Player of the Year — 2012
Resume — Leytem had a remarkable senior year in leading the Golden Eagles back to the state tournament for the first time in four years, and became the first Wahlert player to reach an all-state first team since Rachael Rogers in 2001. Leytem averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game and etched her name into the record books by becoming the all-time single-season scoring leader at Wahlert with a 408-point outburst. Leytem also ranked third all-time in career points (937) at Wahlert before walking-on and eventually earning a scholarship at Creighton University.
MEGAN MAAHS
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the Year — 2015 and 2016
Resume — Maahs set the standard for what it meant to be a Bobcat, and her efforts led to three sterling seasons for the program that will be difficult to match. Western Dubuque went to the state tournament three years in a row behind Maahs, finishing runner-up twice. As a senior, she averaged 16.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game in leading the Bobcats to a 24-1 record and their second straight undefeated regular season. She received every state, district and conference recognition you could land for three seasons and broke Western Dubuque program records for career points (1,253), rebounds (1,010) blocked shots (248) and career field goal percentage (52.1). Maahs is currently in the midst of her redshirt junior season on full scholarship at Northern Iowa — she’s been a starter since arriving — and is averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
JESSI MARTI
School — Cuba City
Player of the Year — 2014 and 2016
Resume — Marti was the most dynamic guard to ever play under legendary coach Jeff Pustina and closed her career as a two-time state champion. As a sophomore, Marti averaged 14.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.3 assists and 2 rebounds in helping guide the Cubans to a 27-1 record and the program’s state-record 10th championship — they won No. 11 the next year behind another strong season from Marti. As a senior, she closed her career on a high note by averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in guiding the Cubans to a 22-3 record, receiving all-state accolades and was named SWAL Player of the Year for the second straight season. She closed her career as Cuba City’s all-time leading scorer with 1,596 points and is currently in the middle of her senior season at Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., where she starts for the Wolves and averages 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
NICOLE MCDERMOTT
School — Cascade
Player of the Year — 2019
Resume — A year after winning Cascade’s first-ever state championship, McDermott returned and had another standout season that ended in the state semifinals. She averaged team-highs of 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game while leading the Cougars to a 23-2 record and third straight trip to the Class 2A state semifinals. McDermott was named to her third straight state all-tournament team after totaling 41 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four assists in two tournament games and entered her senior season with 1,086 career points, tied for third in program history. She has the top-ranked Cougars out to an 8-0 start this season and is averaging 20.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. McDermott will continue her career at Clarke University next season.
MARISSA SCHROEDER
School — Bellevue Marquette
Player of the Year — 2017
Resume — Schroeder had a senior season for the ages with the Mohawks. She averaged 21.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in leading the Mohawks to a 21-4 record, a Tri-Rivers Conference East Division title at 10-0 and their first trip to the state tournament since 2013. Schroeder had a performance to remember at state, setting the Class 1A tournament record for scoring in a game with 38 points in a quarterfinal loss, also grabbing 11 rebounds. She nabbed all the accolades imaginable and broke eight Mohawk records, including points in a season (537) and rebounds in a season (242). She finished third in program history with 1,363 points and is currently in her junior season at Loras College, where she’s averaging 15.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.
ROSE SIMON-RESSLER
School — Western Dubuque
Player of the Year — 2015
Resume — Along with teammate Megan Maahs, Simon-Ressler set a new standard for WD girls basketball, reaching the state championship game two years in a row and snagging two runner-up trophies. Simon-Ressler averaged 13 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals in helping guide the Bobcats to their first undefeated regular season in program history as a senior and totaled 33 points, 28 rebounds, five assists and four steals in three state tournament games for all-state honors. She finished fifth in school history in points scored (719), accomplishing that in just two seasons at the varsity level. Simon-Ressler is currently in the midst of her senior season at Northern Iowa — where she walked-on before receiving scholarship — and is averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers. She still plays with Maahs, who is a redshirt junior at UNI.
MOLLIE WEDIGE
School — Cuba City
Player of the Year — 2014
Resume — Wedige was the Cubans’ force and power in the post in their back-to-back state championship teams, averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.5 blocks as a junior and was named to the state all-tournament team for all five divisions. She finished her career the next year with another state title and averaged 14 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3 steals per game and became just the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points for the Cubans, finishing with 1,258 in her career.