To say last season was a rough one for the Loras softball program would be a huge understatement.
In fact, the Duhawks have had more wins in the last three days than they had all of last season.
Several blocks up the road, Dubuque was left with a similar feeling — although nowhere near as bleak.
It’s a much different story this year.
“We have a lot more fight,” Loras coach Ashley Winter said after the Duhawks split with the Spartans, winning the first game, 6-0, before Dubuque won the second game, 7-4. “I think that’s been something for us this year: just fight, have fun, play for each other.”
Loras went just 2-27 last year and was outscored, 221-82, in its first season back after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season before the Duhawks could even play a home game.
Loras is now 20-8 overall and is tied for seventh place in the American Rivers Conference at 5-7.
One of the Duhawks’ wins last season came against rival Dubuque, which went 23-19 overall, but only 10-14 in the A-R-C.
The Spartans are 22-8 this year, and are atop the conference standings at 10-6 after completing its league slate.
“We’ve put ourselves in position to host the conference tournament, to win the conference championship. Now we’ve just got to wait for what everybody else does,” UD coach Jeff Lamb said. “But I feel good about where we’re at.”
Freshman pitcher Ashlyn Hemm has played a major role in the Duhawks’ turnaround and improved to 16-3 after throwing a one-hit shutout in the opener. She struck out 12 and walked five on a day when a stiff wind was blowing in from center field.
“She’s just been tremendous. She’s such a competitor, very composed on the mound,” Winter said. “There’s been a lot of tight situations where she’s gotten us out of a jam with a strikeout or a groundball out, and she’s just been a really good leader for this team as well, too, even as a freshman.”
Hemm boasts a 1.06 earned run average and allows 0.77 walks and hits per inning pitched. She has struck out 197 batters in 125 1/3 innings while issuing just 37 walks and allowing only 27 runs, 19 earned.
She credited her travel ball schedule and pitching coach Mike Kernan, but also the team around her.
“I really think it was just how much these girls accepted me when I came in,” said Hemm, a native of Port Byron, Ill. “They were really ready and willing for me to take over, which was really great. You’re never sure how people are going to accept you as a freshman, but they were really great.
“I love this team.”
Ellie Schill and Claire Peachey collected two hits apiece for Loras in the opener. Morgan Machovec scored a pair of runs.
Monahan and Peachey had RBI singles in the second inning of the opener, and Schill’s double brought Machovec home for a quick 3-0 lead. The Duhawks added three more runs in the top of the seventh on a pair of errors and Grace Houghton’s run-scoring single.
“I feel like we came out with a lot of fight,” Hemm said. “We just trusted our bats and trusted our defense and we were just kind of hungry. That’s our saying, we like to stay starving.”
Dubuque struck early in the second game, plating three runs each in the first and second innings.
Rachel Trader went 3-for-3 at the top of the lineup and delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning. Emily Bloomer drove in a pair of runs and Callie Dutton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Spartans.
Dubuque starter Megan Wolff continued her stellar season with a six-hitter, walking five and striking out three in improving to 13-1 with a 3.21 ERA.
“I just try and do my best every day,” Wolff said. “I aim to get popfly outs, so it’s definitely not on me. They have to catch them. It’s very much a team sport.”