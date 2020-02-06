Courtney Schnoor scored a game-high 22 points as the NCAA Division III No. 11-ranked Loras College women’s basketball team kept pace in the American Rivers Conference title race with a 70-50 victory over Buena Vista on Wednesday night in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The Duhawks improved to 19-2 overall and 10-2 in the A-R-C, remaining in a tie atop the standings with No. 10-ranked Wartburg.
Loras turned a one-point deficit after the first quarter into a victory behind a key 41-23 run over the second and third quarters. Kari Fitzpatrick added 15 points with seven rebounds, and Jaime Ryan came off the bench to add 11 points for the Duhawks.
The Beavers dropped to 1-19, 0-11.
Central 76, Dubuque 56 — At Pella, Iowa: Alli Bailey scored 15 points and Miah Smith added nine, but the Spartans (6-14, 2-9) fell into a 22-9 hole by the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover against the Dutch (12-9, 4-8).
Culver-Stockton 80, Clarke 67 — At Canton, Mo.: Former Western Dubuque standout Morgan Pitz scored a game-high 21 points to lead the NAIA No. 21-ranked Pride (19-5, 13-5 Heart of America Conference), who finished an icy 35 percent shooting from the field in a loss to Culver-Stockton (17-7, 13-5).
UW-La Crosse 76, UW-Platteville 50 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 12 points with six rebounds, but the Pioneers (11-9, 3-6 WIAC) committed 20 turnovers and fell short of No. 23-ranked La Crosse (14-5, 5-3).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 83, UW-La Crosse 75 — At Platteville, Wis.: The ranked battle between the No. 11 Pioneers and No. 18 Eagles went to Platteville (17-3, 7-2 WIAC). Quentin Shields scored 23 points and Justin Stovall added 17 to lead the Pioneers, who fell into a seven-point deficit at halftime but used a 49-34 run in the second half to drop the Eagles.
Loras 90, Buena Vista 83 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: The Duhawks (15-6, 8-4 A-R-C) got a measure of revenge on the Beavers (15-5, 6-5) after a home loss earlier this season by returning the favor. Rowan McGowen scored 23 points, Jake Healy and JT Ford added 17 apiece and Cole Navigato chipped in 16 to power the Duhawks.
Dubuque 91, Central 82 — At Pella, Iowa: Former Hempstead grad Avery Butler finished a perfect 7-for-7 from the field for 16 points and 12 rebounds, Senior product Carter Stevens added 16 points and the Spartans (13-7, 6-5 A-R-C) battled past the Dutch (4-17, 1-11).
Clarke 75, Culver-Stockton 57 — At Canton, Mo.: The NAIA No. 24-ranked Pride (17-7, 13-5 Heart of America Conference) rolled to victory, as Hempstead grad Keith Johnson led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds while Nick Marshall added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Concordia (Wis.) 0 — At Loras: Jake Filotto delivered 16 kills and Dorian Fiorenza added 11 kills as the Duhawks (4-2) earned the sweep, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 64, Galena 39 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo dropped 27 points and Collin Fosler added 12 as the Hornets blew past rival Galena.
Warren 51, West Carroll 39 — At Mount Carroll, Ill.: The Warriors pulled away down the stretch to victory.