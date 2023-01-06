Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Bellevue Marquette’s Skylar Sieverding (right) drives toward the basket as Springville’s Hannah March defends during their game Friday in Bellevue, Iowa. Sieverding scored 18 points, but Springville won, 70-44.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

BELLEVUE, Iowa — It was a lethal combination of red-hot shooting on one end, and ice-cold on the other.

For really the first time all season, the Bellevue Marquette girls basketball team simply had an off night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.