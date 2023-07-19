FORT DODGE, Iowa — The goal was to win the game, but that was just secondary.
Building experience was the main objective.
Unfortunately, the win wasn’t meant to be.
Every healthy Western Dubuque player saw action in Wednesday’s Iowa Class 4A fifth-place game at Rogers Sports Complex, but the No. 8-ranked Bobcats lost an 8-2 decision to top-ranked North Polk.
Western Dubuque was making its third state appearance and second in three seasons, but only two regulars returned from the 2021 state championship team.
With a strong group of returning players slated to return next year, and just three seniors in the starting lineup, Bobcats coach Rex Massey wanted to lay the foundation for an extended run next season.
“Absolutely,” Massey said. “We wanted to give everybody an opportunity to step on the field. I think yesterday we had a little bit of nerves, so we wanted everybody to step on that field so they’re ready for next year.”
Early on, it looked like the Bobcats were going to bounce back quickly from Monday’s 12-2 loss to Norwalk in the state quarterfinals.
And for the second straight game in Fort Dodge, WD took an early lead as Morgan Hosch laced a two-run single in the top of the first inning.
“I was really just hoping to get somebody home. Just get it in play anywhere,” Hosch said.
North Polk had an immediate answer, though, bringing home one run on a wild pitch and another on a passed ball before Ava Koudelka sent a two-run double down the left-field line for a 4-2 lead.
Ava Husak extended the Comets’ lead to 5-1 with a two-out RBI single in the second and Elyse Engebretson made it 6-1 with a run-scoring double in the fourth. Ella Husak and Engebretson both drove in runs in the sixth.
“We wanted to stay positive through everything,” Hosch said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy coming in.”
Western Dubuque managed just four baserunners after the first inning.
Carson Koerperich went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a walk and was the only Bobcat to advance past second base over the final six innings.
Western Dubuque ended the season 29-11. Expectations will be raised next season as the Bobcats eye a third state trip in four seasons.
“There’s really no reason we shouldn’t be back. We have all our pitchers coming back, we’ve got the core of our team coming back, we just have a couple holes to fill,” Massey said. “So as long as we can stay injury free and work hard — which I’m pretty sure these guys will work hard in the offseason — I expect a pretty good season next year.”