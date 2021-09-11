Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams breaks a tackle during their game against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg on Friday night in Potosi, Wis. Adams rushed for four touchdowns in the third quarter during a 48-26 victory.
POTOSI, Wis. — Potosi/Cassville’s Eli Adams had himself a third quarter to remember Friday night.
The sophomore running back found the end zone four times as host Potosi/Cassville came back from a 20-15 halftime deficit to defeat the Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Knights, 48-26, to improve to 4-0, 2-0 Six Rivers.
Adams, who was filling in for an injured Ashton Spitzack, finished the night with 178 yards on 12 carries and added a second quarter halfback pass to senior Robby Roe for a 15-yard score.
“I have to give all the credit to our line,” Adams said. “They were making big holes for me, and I just had to read them. I could never score without them.”
The Knights (0-4) took a 20-15 lead in the second quarter following a 40-yard pass from Jacob Duerr to Nevada Sandlin with 2:21 remaining. Sandlin had 100 yards receiving in the first half, while Duerr finished the game with 162 yards on 8 of 19 attempts before leaving the game late in the third quarter with an injury.
“We had a lot of issues with our pass defense in the first half,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “Our guys were making the wrong reads and having pass rush issues. You have to give Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg credit; they came into this game very well-prepared.”
PC opened the second half on a 63-yard run by Adams before he added an eight-yard score at the 9:12 mark, putting Potosi/Cassville up, 28-20.
“We knew we had to come out and respond after halftime right away,” Adams said. “Getting that first score really helped give us back the momentum, and we had so much more energy on both sides of the ball after that.”
Adams added scores of 34 and 5 yards before the third quarter ended to put PC up, 41-20.
“We’ve had some big injuries already this season, and we’ve been blessed with some depth,” Siegert said. “Eli and some other guys have had to step into bigger roles, and they’ve all done a great job of adapting to what’s thrown at them.”
Roman Friederick rushed for 102 yards and Cody Klein added 137 yards.
“I’m just really proud of the kids for responding the way they did,” Siegert said. “The defense really came out focused in the second half, and they didn’t give up any points until the final minutes of the game.”