It’s been a new-look season for Dubuque Wahlert volleyball.
The state-championship campaigns led by superstar Aliyah Carter and alum player-turned-coach Lindsey Beaves are in the rearview mirror. Carter’s making waves at Kansas State these days, while Beaves was a spectator on Tuesday night, watching on from the bleachers.
First-year coach Paige Griffith is trying to lay her own foundation for success, and it’s come with a few bumps along the way this fall. But these Eagles are hoping to recreate some of that Wahlert postseason magic at the perfect time.
“It’s been an experience, with lots of ups and downs,” said Griffith, a former standout player at Loras College. “We only returned two starters from last year and we’ve kind of been thrown into things. Thankfully, I feel we’re peaking at the right time of the season.
“For a school like Wahlert and all of its success, we’ve had some downs this year. It’s been a rollercoaster, but I feel the girls are handling it really well and dealing with that adversity. Every day’s a new day.”
Wahlert’s playoff run got off to a strong start Tuesday at Wahlert High School, as Lauryn Montgomery had a match-high 33 assists, Mia Kunnert had 21 digs and Ava Gebhart added 14 kills in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of DeWitt Central in an Iowa Class 4A Region 7 first-round contest.
“It’s been a grind, and you have to put in that hard work every day,” said Montgomery, a senior who has 419 assists on the season and averages nearly seven per set. “Last year, we had that really good outside hitter in Aliyah, and now this year we all had to step up. Everyone has to be mentally strong for us to succeed.”
Wahlert (6-17) advanced to Thursday’s regional semifinal at No. 11-ranked Clinton (17-12). The River Queens beat Wahlert, 2-1, at their home tournament on Sept. 19.
“We’re getting better over these last two weeks,” Montgomery said. “It’s been a different year for us, but we’ve played Clinton before and we’re hoping to compete. We want to try to make a run.”
The Sabers (8-12) controlled most of the action early in the opening set, but Wahlert hung in there and finally took a 12-11 lead after an Addie Poppe kill and DeWitt error. The Sabers answered and retook the advantage, but a Claire Walker block sandwiched kills by Gebhart, then Montgomery added an ace serve for a 21-17 lead. Gebhart delivered a kill set up by Montgomery, and a Sabers error wrapped up the 25-21 triumph for the Eagles.
“You always want that steady player, and Lauryn’s definitely our steady for sure,” Griffith said. “She’s got that steady leadership and you know what you’re going to get from her. You expect a certain level of play and she brings that. She’s the leader of this team.”
A back-and-forth second set swung Wahlert’s direction on Gebhart’s kill for a 21-19 lead. Walker, Gebhart and Poppe delivered a series of kills, then Poppe and Ella Pettinger teamed up for a block that sealed another 25-21 victory and 2-0 match lead.
“Not a lot of these girls have played on this court, together, before this season,” Griffith said. “We’ve got a lot of juniors in the mix. In the past, this program’s always kind of had that dominant player, that dominant hitter in the lineup for three or four years and we just don’t have that this year. We’ve been growing and there’s more to do.”
Kunnert’s ace serve in the third set gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead, and it was smooth sailing from there. Walker, Poppe and Gebhart controlled the net, hammering down shots — setup by Montgomery — that the Sabers couldn’t handle. DeWitt made one final error to wrap-up Wahlert’s 25-14 win, clinching a rematch with Clinton.
“A lot of the younger players come to me for help,” Montgomery said. “It’s a new role that I wasn’t used to, but I definitely have stepped into it better I’d say. We’re going to give it all we have down this final stretch.”