Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque made special runs in qualifying for the Iowa state tournament this past March.
If not for being placed in the same substate path as the Rams, Dubuque Hempstead may have joined them.
It was a successful year last season, and city teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference will have a lot to try and live up to this winter.
Here is a capsule look at city teams in the MVC this season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Curt Deutsch (14th year, 134-156)
Last year — 15-5, 11-2 MVC
Key players — Cameron Fens (Sr., C), Kellen Strohmeyer (Sr., G), Nate Kaesbauer (Sr., G), Noah Pettinger (Sr., F)
Outlook — The Mustangs were primed to reach the state tournament last season behind electric scorers Jamari Smith and TH Player of the Year Michael Duax, but things went off course with an upset loss to Senior in the substate semifinals — on their home floor, no less. Fens and Strohmeyer are the only starters back in the fold, but Kaesbauer and Pettinger saw minutes last winter and will plug in with expected bigger roles. But the real story for the Mustangs will be Fens, a 6-foot-11 monster who could be a tremendous force this season. Fens averaged 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds last season, and with Duax and Smith graduated, those numbers could skyrocket this winter. Fens is a beast who can bully his way in the post and dunk with the best of them, and he’s drawing plenty of NCAA Division I interest — and he’s hoping to pay that off with a monster season to match his stature.
SENIOR
Coach — Wendell Eimers (20th year, 364-247)
Last year — 12-9, 8-5 MVC
Key players — Sam Akins (Sr., G), Jacob Williams (Soph., F), Hayden Jacobsmeier (Jr., G), Walker Tart (Jr., F)
Outlook — After a slow start, the senior-laden Rams just kept getting better and better as last season progressed, leading to an upset of Hempstead in substate and reaching the Iowa state tournament once again. Their season ended with a competitive quarterfinal defeat to No. 1 Cedar Falls, but that ended the careers of starters Cain McWilliams, Max Link, Kendrick Watkins-Hogue, Tyler Schuster and Jim Bonifas. All five starters have graduated, and the Rams will have a totally new look this season. Akins started about half the games last winter so he does hold experience after averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Beyond him, all the other players pretty much stand in the promising newcomers department. Like last season, it could be a slower start, but the roster does show potential to once again improve greatly as the season progresses.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tom English (18th year, 239-164)
Last year — 8-10, 5-7 MVC
Key players — Carson Cummer (Sr., F), Ben Freed (Sr., G), Duke Faley (Jr., C), Seamus Crahan (Jr., F)
Outlook — Two of Wahlert’s top three scorers from last season return in Freed and Faley, but the do-it-all Nathan Donovan has graduated — along with TJ Fowler and the tough Nick Bandy. Freed averaged 11 points per game and Faley added 9.5 points as the big man in the paint. Both will be asked to take it up a notch with the loss of Donovan, and the same can be expected from Cummer, who was a spark off the bench last winter. Cummer averaged 9.4 points and was an aggressive player that drove to the basket with force and was tenacious on defense. If the new mix of players and their roles can blend together by mid-point, Wahlert will hope to avenge a first-round playoff exit last year. The Eagles could also benefit from the return of senior forward Aaron Savary, who missed most of last season due to injury.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grady Gallagher (first year)
Last year — 18-5, 8-4 MVC
Key players — Nick Bryant (Sr., G), Carson Schute (Sr., G), Andrew Oltmanns (Sr., G), Jackson Ingalsbe (Sr., G)
Outlook — The Bobcats rode a pair of special seniors to the Iowa state tournament last season in Dylan Johnson and Garrett Baumhover. The senior duo ranked in the top two for the Bobcats in points, rebounds and assists last winter, so there’s plenty of production that needs to be made up. Longtime coach Wayne Cusick resigned and opened the door for Gallagher, who is coming off three seasons leading DeWitt Central. WD reached the 3A state tournament for the first time since 2012, but its offense faltered in a quarterfinal loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. A new era is ushered in this year, but there’s still familiar faces. Bryant is a hot shooter that averaged 11 points per game last season, and Schute is another sharpshooter that split starts with Oltmanns last year. Both were set to start this winter, but Oltmanns — a standout wide receiver for the Bobcat football team — was injured on the gridiron. Gallagher is hopeful he’ll return later this season for a team eager to prove it has what it takes to get back to state.