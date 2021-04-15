Coming off a lost season, Dubuque Hempstead was searching for a pair of leaders.
The Mustangs found them in spades with Peyton Connolly and Megan Sleep.
Hempstead’s standout seniors have stepped to the forefront and anchored the top of the lineup for the Mustangs, helping along their teammates in a leadership role that is beginning to pay dividends.
Connolly and Sleep teamed up for a win at No. 1 doubles, and the rest of the young lineup is coming together as the Mustangs topped city rival Dubuque Senior, 6-3, on Thursday at Hempstead’s Roos Courts.
“Megan and Peyton are awesome,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “They totally have stepped up to the plate in the first season after COVID has hit. They set the tone for everybody and just keep everyone really loose and very positive.”
The win was Hempstead’s third in a row in improving to 3-1 on the season. After Connolly (No. 1) and Sleep (2) dropped their singles matches, Sydney Thoms (3), Riley Weber (4), Peyton Weber (5) and Madison Lewis (6) all won their matches to give the Mustangs a 4-2 advantage heading to doubles.
“Winning the four singles matches at positions 3, 4, 5 and 6 was key,” Loetscher said. “I knew it would be. We’re very evenly matched. I knew it would come down to the doubles.”
Riley Weber’s singles victory over Senior’s Chloe Hillary was the last on the court and put the Mustangs in prime position heading to doubles. The junior ralled for a 5-7, 6-2, 10-4 victory.
“The first set was really difficult because I was just really in my head a lot,” Weber said. “I put it together, talked to my coaches and figured it out. In my head I just told myself that you can do this, you’re going to win these next two. I just really pushed myself and wouldn’t let myself lose.”
Weber is just another of the young Hempstead players that is learning from the senior leaders.
“I’ve only played my freshman year, and I was on JV,” Weber said. “I really don’t have any varsity experience and it was a new thing coming into this season. But the coaches have been amazing and I’ve learned a lot from Megan and Peyton. They’ve helped a lot.”
Connolly and Sleep earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles, and Riley and Peyton Weber also won at No. 3 to lock down the win for Hempstead.
“It definitely feels like it’s starting to come together,” Loetscher said.