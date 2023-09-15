irons

Morgan Irons, of Dubuque, finished first in the women’s open division in three categories at the prestigious Static Monsters World Championships from July 28-30 in London.

 JAKE CUTMORE Static Monsters

A Dubuque woman showed off her power on the world strongman stage this summer.

Morgan Irons, whose husband Tim Wunders is one of the owners of Earned Not Given Barbell in Dubuque, finished first in the women’s open division in three categories at the prestigious Static Monsters World Championships from July 28-30 in London.

Recommended for you

Email More than the Score items to

jim.leitner@thmedia.com