A Dubuque woman showed off her power on the world strongman stage this summer.
Morgan Irons, whose husband Tim Wunders is one of the owners of Earned Not Given Barbell in Dubuque, finished first in the women’s open division in three categories at the prestigious Static Monsters World Championships from July 28-30 in London.
Irons completed two successful log lifts — at 203 and 225 pounds — and narrowly missed at 250 as it went behind her head. On the axle deadlift, Irons hit 520, 560 and 600 pounds en route to winning best log, deadlift and total lift of the day. The mother of two youngsters under the age of 4 finished with a final score of 375 to defeat runner-up Fatima Hamade Cipriano, who scored 355.
The Static Monsters World Championships featured multiple weight classes, a masters division, open and adaptive for those with some physical disabilities split into seated, standing and one arm. Competitors get three attempts at a weight, all based on his or her abilities, and have 60 seconds to complete the lift. If a competitor misses, he or she can try again on their next attempt but not lower the amount of weight.
The Static Monsters World Championships drew athletes from almost 20 countries competing in a live- streamed event.
To qualify for the championships, Irons competed locally at Earned Not Given Barbell.
Irons’ husband introduced her to the sport just two years ago. Since then, she has won the Bricktown Showdown professional show in Dubuque and the Static Monsters, placed seventh at the Women’s Pro Show Classic in Colorado and qualified for nationals in both USS and Strongman Corp. She has four local titles to her credit.
Earned Not Given Barbell will host its next meet in October. That event will serve as a qualifier for the Static Monsters event next summer.
The Static Monsters began in November 2015 as a small Strongman-style push/pull competition conducted by Strongman Gold Coast and Coco’s Gym. With the Log Lift and the Axle Deadlift being iconic strength sports events and also being well known and practiced among strongman athletes, it was the perfect fit to get people to have a go.
The competition was then opened up to allow more people to be able to compete against each other under the same rules and conditions.
The Static Monsters is now the biggest strongman event of its kind in the world and expects to continue to grow because it gives new athletes the opportunity to compete for the first time without the barrier of having to learn too many events. It also offers experienced athletes some goals to compete for and the opportunity to compete against the best athletes in the world all under the same conditions and rules despite being across the planet.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS DEFEAT IOWA FALLS
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers rugby club earned its first win of the season with a 33-28 decision over Iowa Falls at their new home, Offsides Sports Complex on 16963 Rooster Ln., north of Dubuque.
Ben Degen scored four tries and Hunter Matye added another, while Austin Goodman made four conversion kicks. Matt Wigginton earned man of the match honors.
The Gamblers play their next match on Saturday, also at Offside Sports Complex with a social to follow. Carry-ins are not permitted.
CITY SCHOOLS LEARN GOLF POSTSEASON ASSIGNMENTS
Dubuque’s four boys golf programs will compete in two separate Iowa Class 4A state qualifying tournaments on Monday, Oct. 2.
Hempstead, Senior and Western Dubuque will compete at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls along with the host team, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dallas Center-Grimes, Iowa City High, Mason City, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier. Wahlert will compete at Brown Deer Golf Club with host Iowa City Liberty, Bettendorf, Burlington, DeWitt Central, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Indianola, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
Ankeny Centennial and Fort Dodge will also host state qualifying meets.
District meets are one-day, 18-hole competitions, and qualifiers will advance to the Class 4A state meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny on Oct. 6-7.
The top three district teams qualify for the state meet. The top two overall individual players (plus ties) at each site from among the non-qualifying teams will also advance from each district to the state tournament.