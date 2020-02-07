The Dubuque Fighting Saints wrap up a four-game homestand this weekend with a pair of games against the Youngstown Phantoms. Here is a capsule look at the weekend:
YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS (16-17-6) AT FIGHTING SAINTS (25-9-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.com.
Season series: This is the first meeting since the Saints swept Youngstown, 2-0, in the first round of the USHL playoffs last spring. The teams also play March 13-14 at Youngstown.
Outlook: The Saints have won five of the last six games after struggling in their return from the USHL’s holiday break. They have gone 6-4 over the last 10 to pull within six points of Eastern Conference-leading Chicago and build a six-point lead on third-place Team USA. After this weekend, Dubuque will have a three-day break before visiting rival Waterloo on Tuesday night ... Youngstown has gone 4-4-2 in its last 10 games and holds a four-point lead on Cedar Rapids for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East. The Phantoms have allowed 155 goals, second worse to only Madison in the USHL. Youngstown’s minus-39 goal differential is also second worse to Madison’s minus-86.
Pups and mascots: The Saints will host the Small Dog Races, sponsored by Blain’s Farm & Fleet, at tonight’s game. Mascot Mania, presented by Great Clips, is scheduled for Saturday night.