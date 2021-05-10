Western Dubuque has been having one heck of a spring girls golf season.
Now it’s time to see how the Bobcats respond to a little adversity.
The players admitted to leaving a few shots out on the course on Monday during the second round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional, entering with a 5-stroke lead on Iowa City Liberty and leaving facing an 8-stroke deficit to the Lightning at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
“I don’t think today was one of our greatest rounds, but we didn’t do terrible,” said Western Dubuque freshman McKenna Stackis, who led the Bobcats with an 82. “We’re only behind eight strokes and we could have made up a few shots.”
WD holds a two-round total of 174-344—519, now in the runner-up position to Liberty’s 179-332—511 total, with the first round at the super meet ended up only counting nine holes. Dubuque Wahlert is in sixth place out of eight teams with a 184-377—561.
The final round will be held Monday at Airport National Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.
“I think most of their trouble was not getting to the green on their chip shots,” Bobcats coach Amy Haldeman said. “Every time we watched them, they came up short and that cost them strokes, too. But otherwise, we had decent scores.”
Behind Stackis, the Bobcats counted scores from Ella Kluesner (83), Gabi Fagerlind (89) and Hannah Fangmann and Hanna Kluesner each shooting 90s.
“Ella and Gabi played well, and it was Ella’s first time in the 30s for nine holes,” Haldeman said. “McKenna played pretty well at 82. Hannah didn’t play her best, as she’s usually our No. 1. She struggled, but you have those rounds sometimes. We had Gabi pick it up and other girls that were solid in the 90s.”
As a freshman, Stackis has really come on for the Bobcats, and her cool demeanor on the course has been a key reason she’s been topping the scorecard much of the season.
“I’m not too worrisome on the course,” Stackis said. “If I have a bad shot, then I have a bad shot and I can’t fix it. I can’t go back. Just move on.”
The depth that the program has developed explains why the Bobcats didn’t falter lower than second place on a rough day, and likely why they’ll have a strong chance to grab the lead — and the title— back from Liberty next week.
“It’s been really nice having the freshmen to help us out this year with the scores and everything,” said Fagerlind, a junior. “Hopefully our upper players can get it back next round. It was rough today, but hopefully we’ll get it back next time and come back to beat Liberty.”
The Lightning took the advantage from the Bobcats with a pair of stellar rounds. Bella Pettersen shot a tremendous 5-under par 67, while Neely Maurus added a strong 5-over 77.
Now, the Bobcats know they have some work to do heading into the final round.
“I think Hannah will come back,” Haldeman said. “These guys know they could have played better. The girls that we didn’t know what we would get from them, they had really good days. They’re the ones that brought us back into it and it worked out OK. We can make it back from this.”
Anna Kalb led the Golden Eagles with an 80, while Ava Kalb added a 90. Bree Buxton delivered a 102 and Julia Busch rounded out their score with a 105.
“The girls did great,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “We had a couple girls jump in the lineup from the JV squad and they did an awesome job. Some of these girls were playing 18 holes for the first time on varsity and did a good job. Anna Kalb did an awesome job getting it going for us, and Bree Buxton had her season low for 18 holes. Ava Kalb had a solid round overall and Julia Busch had a season-low for 18 holes.
“The girls competed hard with positive attitudes. We all know we’ve got things we can sharpen up and work on, but they’re getting better every week and they’ve been a real joy to be around.”