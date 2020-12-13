Peerson Kephart was feeling it from downtown.
The Southwestern standout was in the zone, hitting eight 3-pointers on his way to 35 points and leading the Wildcats to their first win of the season, 73-37, over Cassville on Saturday in Cassville, Wis.
The Wildcats (1-3) also got 10 points apiece from Ray Runde and Jace Mess.
Cassville was led by Robby Roe’s 12 points.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Darlington 53, Southwestern 46 — At Darlington, Wis.: Cayla Golackson scored 16 points as the Redbirds pulled away to victory in the second half.
Hannah Lacey scored a game-high 19 points to lead Southwestern.
PREP WRESTLING
Hawks crown 6 champs — At Calmar, Iowa: Blake Engel (126 pounds), Jadyn Peyton (152), Kyle Cole (160), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Pelton (285) won titles for West Delaware as the Hawks scored 275 points and also won the team crown at the nine-team South Winneshiek Invite.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 8, Quad City 1 — At Davenport, Iowa: Blake Bakey and Drew Zillig scored two goals apiece Friday night to lead the Saints (5-1-0) to the Midwest High School Hockey League victory. Blake Bechen, Owen King, Sean Shealer and Dan Schope also scored goals for Dubuque. Bechen added three assists, while Bakey and King chipped in two apiece, and Isaac Tillman made 11 saves.