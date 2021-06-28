The Southwestern baseball team’s magical postseason run came to an end on Monday.
The No. 4-seeded Wildcats bowed out in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals against top-seeded Boyceville, 11-1, in five innings at Fox Cities Stadium at Grand Chute, Wis.
Boyceville later defeated Rosholt, 4-0, in the championship game.
“We faced a really good Boyceville team that have a couple guys that will be playing at the next level,” Southwestern coach Isaac Stanton said. “We were actually able to hit the ball around pretty will. The score, I don’t think was indicative of the game. We booted around a couple balls that put us in a tough position and just weren’t able to come up with the big hit when we needed to.”
Boyceville came into Monday’s contest with three hitters batting well above the .500 mark and a team batting average of .381. They wasted no time displaying their offensive prowess early on. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, and three more in the third to put the game out of reach.
Southwestern plated its only run in the second when Jace Mess led off with a double to center and advanced to third on a throwing error. Jordan Stanton singled Mess home to cut into the lead, but the Wildcats were unable to do any further damage.
“(Boyceville) came out of the chute and pounded the baseball,” Isaac Stanton said. “We knew coming in that we had to be able to take the outs that they gave us and unfortunately we had a couple instances where that didn’t happen.”
While the Wildcats’ state tournament run ended earlier than they hoped, it does not diminish their outstanding postseason run through regional and sectional play.
In regionals, Southwestern survived a one-run game against River Ridge, then handled Iowa-Grant and upset top-seeded Belmont, 5-2, to move on to sectionals.
Playing as underdogs in the sectional round, the Wildcats took out Barneveld in the semifinals and Bangor in the finals to advance to their first state tournament since 2010.
“I probably throw the word ‘proud’ around too much, but I couldn’t be prouder of how they really gritted it out,” Stanton said. “Based on our overall record in conference, nothing really jumped out at you. Eventually, we started figuring it out and I told my boys to trust the process. I knew once we got into regionals, we would be a tough out.
“Just being able to string it together and really rally around each other and have all kinds of guys step up from time to time. It was never just one guy having to carry the burden the whole time. We had several guys step up in big spots during that five-game run.”
The Southwestern community rallied behind the team’s postseason run and a large number made the drive to support the team on Monday.
“It’s so exciting to see how many people were here today supporting the boys,” Stanton said. “Even this weekend, we went over to a pee-wee league game here in town. Just to see how big of a deal it was for those kids to see the high school boys, it really does build confidence for our program. That hopefully builds a fire with our little guys to produce more baseball players that want to be part of this program.”