Outlook — It’s been a tough few seasons for the Comets, but they could be on the upswing now. Meyer hit .395 with a team-high seven doubles and Hager batted .380 with a team-best 12 RBIs. Portz hit .464 in just 28 at-bats last year. Bellevue will need to find a consistent answer in the pitching circle, though. The Comets posted a 13.98 team ERA with 81 strikeouts, 96 walks and 24 hit batters last summer.
CASCADE
Coach — Sonya McCormick (4th season)
Last year — 19-16 overall, 12-7 RVC
Returning starters — Devin Simon (Jr., P/INF); Alyssa Lux (Jr., P/3B); Claudia Noonan (Soph., OF); Taryn Hoffman (Jr., C); Kate Green (Fr., P/INF)
Other returning veterans — Brooklyn Loes (Soph., OF); Kelsey Green (Fr., OF); Brianna Koppes (Soph., INF); Corinne Rea (Soph., INF); Josey Frasher (Fr., INF); Ella Nauman (Fr., INF/C); Brianna Carrol (Soph., P/INF)
Promising newcomer — Addison Frake (8th, UTIL)
Outlook — The Cougars are hoping to take another step forward this year despite losing six players to graduation. Cascade doesn’t have any seniors on its roster. But, there is still plenty of returning experience, beginning with University of Iowa commit and three-time all-conference pick Simon, who hit .451 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 31 runs last year. She also went 2-1 with a 3.43 ERA in two starts last year. Noonan hit at a .411 clip and drove in 18 runs. Green went 8-6 with one save in the circle last year, posting a 3.26 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 17 walks in 98 2/3 innings. The Cougars posted a 4.02 team ERA last year.
