Loras has developed quite the rivalry with the Luther men’s soccer team.
Unfortunately, the Norse have been the Duhawks’ kryptonite for a few seasons now.
Luther stayed unbeaten in its last seven matches against Loras, and Marcos Vila’s goal in the 29th minute was the difference as the Norse ended the Duhawks’ season with a 1-0 victory in the championship match of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
Luther (12-3-5) won its league-record 10th tournament title -- Loras is second with eight -- and earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Loras, which needed to win to reach the national tournament, ended the season 10-6-2. The Duhawks had won the regular-season championship for the 14th time.
“Luther is a good squad. We knew it was going to be a tough game coming into it,” said Loras senior defender and former Dubuque Wahlert standout Jared Block. “It’s fun to play in these games. That’s why I came to Loras to play here. You don’t go to a school because you want to get minutes and go .500. We came here because we want to play in big games. So at the end of the day, can’t complain about that. We got the opportunity.”
Luther won the regular-season meeting, 6-0, and hasn’t lost to Loras since the 2018 regular season. The Norse earned matching 2-1 wins over the Duhawks in the 2018 and 2019 tournament finals.
“It’s always a big rivalry. This is the third time we’ve seen each other in the American Rivers final. Lucky for us we’ve been able to win all of them, but it’s always a tough game,” Vila said. “Great game by both sides, but luckily we were able to be the better team today.”
Loras thought it had a 1-0 lead 10 minutes in, but Reed Miklavic met the goalkeeper at the ball, the goalkeeper fell down and Miklavic tapped the loose ball into the net only to be met with an offsides flag from the assistant referee.
“Obviously it’s really frustrating, especially because we thought he was onsides,” Block said. “You’ve got to just put your head down and keep working. I felt like we did that and got a couple more chances in the half, but it just didn’t fall our way. Like I said earlier, it’s just soccer. That’s the way it goes.”
Luther broke the scoreless tie on a corner kick from Javier Pastor Valls, who sent the ball along the ground to the top of the box.
Vila received the pass and his shot somehow found its way through the defense and into the net at the 28:18 mark of the first half.
“We’ve been running (that play) all year long and we haven’t been able to score on it. Just today it happened,” Vila said.
Loras’ Kevin Kucaba had a prime chance to equalize with 29 minutes left, but his header at an open net hit the left post and the follow-up shot was cleared by a defender just before it crossed the line.
Luther outshot Loras, 13-8, and finished with a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
“I don’t know if anything really changed (after that goal),” Block said. “We were working hard until that happened, just had a little lapse, missed our mark on the corner and he took advantage of it. Nothing changed, just kept working. We kept generating chances, kept getting options to score but it just didn’t fall.”
