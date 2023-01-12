Change is officially coming to Iowa high school football.
The Iowa Board of Education today approved a proposed amendment to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Articles of Incorporation that adds a socioeconomic factor when placing football programs into its classifications for each two-year cycle.
The new rule, which will go into effect for the 2023-24 season, will reduce a school’s BEDS enrollment by 40% of its free and reduced lunch population.
Recommended for you
The Board of Education approved the proposal unanimously.
“We appreciate the State Board of Education’s diligence and careful consideration of the proposal our membership has asked us to implement,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a statement. “This classification model is an important first step in addressing competitive equity in the sport of football.”
Member schools in December voted in favor of the proposal, with 80% of voting schools and 58% of all schools approving the measure.
The IHSAA will now move forward with the redistricting process and anticipates releasing updated enrollments and available free and reduced lunch percentages once available.
District assignments and schedules are typically released during the winter.
“The State Board recognized the historical competitive challenges, supported by the data our staff assembled, which some of our schools have experienced,” Keating said. “The Board acknowledged the support from our member schools in this issue.”
Under current enrollment numbers, the only program that would have been affected last season would have been Dubuque Wahlert, which competed in Class 2A and reached the state semifinals.
Under the current numbers and the new classification factor, the Golden Eagles would have gone from one of the biggest schools in 2A to one of the smallest in Class 3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.