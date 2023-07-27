Luke Schieltz wanted to have a bat his hands in this exact situation.
Two outs ... down to his last strike ... bottom of the seventh inning ... tying run on second base ...
The senior right fielder came through with the biggest hit of his career, an RBI double that pulled Dyersville Beckman Catholic even with Pella Christian in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa, last Tuesday.
The top-seeded Trailblazers squeaked out a 5-4 win in the eighth, then cruised past West Lyon, 11-2, in the semifinals before beating Underwood, 7-1, for the seventh state championship in program history. Schieltz led the way, going 8-for-13 with four RBIs en route to being named the MVP of the Class 2A state tournament.
“I told the guys in the dugout, ‘You live for these moments,’” said Schieltz, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week. “You want to be the guy in that situation, the do-or-die moment, and it feels amazing to be able to come through for your team. (Luke Sigwarth) came through for us, too, throwing a guy out at the plate in the eighth inning, to continue that momentum for us. Fortunately, we scored to win it in the eighth.
“That whole game was really nerve-wracking. They were definitely not your typical No. 8 seed, especially with their stud on the mound. It was a nail-biter for sure.”
Jake Schmidt opened the tying rally with a base hit, and first-year head coach Ryan Mabe opted to bunt him into scoring position with Schieltz waiting in the wings.
“Of all of our kids, he’s the one I wanted up in that situation,” Mabe said. “That’s taking nothing away from the other guys. I just had a sense of calm about me when he came up with the tying run on second base. I just knew he was going to come through.”
The excitement of the moment caused Schieltz to temporarily forget about the potential of joining his father as a state baseball champion. Larry Schieltz played on the Holy Cross Leo squad that won the final Iowa state fall tournament in 1985.
“His birthday was on the same day as our semifinals, and that’s when it kind of hit me that we could both be a part of state championship-winning teams,” Luke Schieltz said. “It’s pretty special to be able to share that with him.”
Schieltz, an all-state performer as a junior last summer, got off to somewhat of a slow start this season after competing in soccer and track & field during the spring months. He also played football and basketball for the Blazers but will focus solely on baseball when he enrolls at Lakeland College in Illinois in a few weeks.
He finished the season with a .439 average (47-for-107) with eight doubles, six triples, one home run and 21 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Two of those triples came in Carroll, where he will play this weekend as part of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
“Early in the season, a lot of teams were trying to pitch around him, and he wanted to swing so badly that he ended up swinging at pitches he probably shouldn’t have swung at,” Mabe said. “Even though he started out slow, you saw his numbers at the end. And he was really feeling it in the tournament.
“He stepped up when we needed him the most. That says a lot about his leadership and who he is as a player. He has a lot of success ahead of him in the college ranks as well.”
Beckman won the River Valley Conference North division in its first season in the league and finished with a 25-9 record. Schieltz said the Blazers found their groove the week of June 19, when they beat Independence and Davenport Assumption, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier and swept RVC rival Anamosa.
“That was a turning point in our season,” he said. “Playing that high level of competition and beating them or at least hanging with them was big for us. It’s so huge to get on a roll right before the tournament, and we did.”
The Blazers won nine of their final 10 games, including the final six — all in the postseason.