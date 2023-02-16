State wrestling
Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz (top) tries to turn New London’s Trent Wilkerson during their 195-pound second-round match at the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beitz won that match, and then won again on Thursday to reach the state semifinals.

 Sophia Bitter/For the Telegraph Herald

Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Beitz continued his march toward the state finals.

He also secured himself a top-six finish with a 6-3 victory over Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold in the 195-pound quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 1A state wrestling tournament Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

