Clarke University turned to a coach with NCAA Division I experience to guide its cross country program.

Jeremy Winzer led the cross country and track and field programs at NAIA institution Park University, in Gilbert, Ariz., this fall. He helped the women’s team finish third and the men fifth at the Cal Pac Conference Championships.

