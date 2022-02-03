William Hallen’s eyes light up when he speaks about a hockey experience he never knew existed until this fall.
The thought of getting an education while playing hockey always intrigued the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward while growing up in Goteborg, Sweden.
Then, he actually witnessed an NCAA Division I hockey game in person this fall, and he fell in love with its development path.
“In Sweden, we don’t have college hockey so you don’t know how big it is over here. I didn’t have any idea,” Hallen said. “My dad always liked this path because he believes school is very important, and, of course, I think so, too. I just thought I’d like to go to school and play hockey.
“When I came and watched a game, the fans were just awesome, and I loved the whole atmosphere. It was a totally new experience for me, something that was so cool to see. Now, I’m really looking forward to it.”
Hallen visited the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, in November and fell in love with all aspects of the program. This week, he verbally committed to play for third-year head coach Chris Bergeron.
Hallen will join current Saints teammate Zane Demsey at Miami and continue a pipeline from Dubuque to the Red Hawks that includes P.J. Fletcher, Scott Corbett, Gordie Green and Willie Knierim. And, he will become an active recruiter for the college hockey game when he chats with friends back home.
“The first thing I tell them is how high of a level of hockey it is, and not just college hockey but here in the USHL, too,” Hallen said. “This is a great league with great players, and every game is a tough game, and that kind of competition makes you better as a player. I would recommend it to anyone. But I know it is a big step and some people don’t want to do it.”
Hallen, 19, starred for Frolunda in Sweden’s top junior league. He has represented his country in international competition since his U16 days and ranked 118th among European skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s list for the 2020 Draft.
“William bet on himself and left Sweden, and he came to Dubuque with a goal of earning a college scholarship,” said Saints general manager Kalle Larsson, a fellow Swede. “His bet paid off with this commitment to Miami. The RedHawks are getting a detailed two-way player with size and speed. We are happy for William and his family.”
Hallen could have easily reversed course after a difficult start to his first season in North America. Shortly after arriving in Dubuque, he contracted mononucleosis that sidelined him for several weeks. A minor injury also kept him off the ice.
“There was really no rhythm to the first half of his season, by no fault of his own doing,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “So I don’t think he got to a point where he could show his best stuff on a consistent basis. It was just in spurts. If you don’t see him day in and day out, you’re not sure what he can do, but there is a lot of ability and a lot of talent there.
“It’s a testament to him that he showed Miami enough that they would want him and make him an offer. We’ve been fortunate to see what he can do every day in practice, and last weekend was probably the best weekend he’s had as far as games go. There’s definitely the potential that Miami could be getting a real gem that not a lot of people know about.”
Hallen has contributed three goals, eight points and four penalty minutes in just 24 games for the Saints, who take a 19-10-2-3 record into a home-and-home series with Des Moines this weekend. He feels now that his conditioning level and confidence on playing on the smaller rinks of North America will enable him to be a significant contributor as the Saints push toward the Clark Cup Playoffs.
“It was tough the first few months, especially when you’re on a new team in a new town in a new country,” Hallen said. “I also had high expectations for myself, and I wanted to be able to show who I am as a player. To have to stay at home because you’re sick makes it even tougher.
“It took a while to feel normal again. I love my teammates and my coaches, and I’m getting a lot more comfortable in Dubuque, too.”
Hallen opted to spend a year in the USHL to get used to the hockey and culture of North America before jumping right into college hockey. He also consulted with current Miami players Hampus Rydqvist and Ludvig Persson, who played youth hockey in Hallen’s home area.
“It was easy to ask them questions on how everything really works,” Hallen said. “They’re from the same hometown as me, and they’ve been through it for two years already. I could ask them more personal questions about playing at Miami.
“It’s a big transition to make. But, having the chance to talk to them made the decision a lot easier.”