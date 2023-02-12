Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Maquoketa and West Delaware put up the kind of scores all season long to earn high seeds for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union bowling state qualifying meets.
Now, they have to prove it on Monday.
Senior finished the season at 10-0 and won a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title. Western Dubuque went 6-4, Maquoketa finished 6-1 and West Delaware posted a 5-2 mark.
This is the second season of a new qualifying format for state bowling.
Each qualifying tournament will begin with three-game individual competition, followed by a 15-game Baker format for the team portion. Unlike during the regular-season, individual scores will not carry over to the team portion.
Class 3A and 2A state qualifying meets take place at four sites with eight teams at each site, and the top two teams at each site advance to the state tournament next week in Waterloo.
Class 1A features eight sites with up to six teams at each site, and only the champion at each site will qualify for the state team meet.
The top eight scores from each Class 3A/2A site advance to state for a total of 32 individual qualifiers. In Class 1A, the top four scores from the eight qualifying meets advance for a total of 32 individual qualifiers.
Here is a capsule look at the area girls teams with their team average and their top individual scoring averages heading into Monday’s state qualifying meets:
CLASS 3A
MARSHALLTOWN QUALIFIER
Site — Wayward Social
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Waterloo West 2,729.3; Dubuque Senior 2,684.9; Linn-Mar 2,516.5; Cedar Falls 2,435.8; Mason City 2,228.5; Marshalltown 2,112.2; Ankeny 1,930.6; Ames 1,768.0
Senior’s top averages — Jaquelyn Hochrein (sr.) 193.5; Morgan Bettcher (sr.) 181.55; Alison Hedrick (soph.) 181.55; Mackenzie Lang (jr.) 173.59; Clara Pregler (jr.) 173.50; Madyson Arrington (soph.) 171.89.
CEDAR RAPIDS QUALIFIER
Site — Lancer Lanes, C.R. Prairie host
Time — 9 a.m.
Participating teams — Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,792.9; Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,600.2; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,424.2; Dubuque Hempstead 2,376.3; West Des Moines Valley 2,010.9; Des Moines East 1,985.1; Johnston 1,855.4; Des Moines North 981.1
Hempstead’s top averages — Libby Leach (sr.) 199.67; Madison Ninneman (jr.) 180.55; Chloe Hansen (soph.) 152.80; Ava Kennedy (fr.) 142.40; Grace Watters (fr.) 122.50; Tasha Sheehy (soph.) 121.61.
Other qualifying sites — Des Moines Lincoln, Iowa City West.
CLASS 2A
WATERLOO QUALIFIER
Site — Cadillac XBC, Waterloo East host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Decorah 2,456.1; Western Dubuque 2,435.1; Independence 2,396.2; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,219.3; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,125.7; Waverly-Shell Rock 1,860.7; Marion 1,856.3; Waterloo East 1,792.3
Western Dubuque’s top averages —Kirsten Butcher (sr.) 186.71; Baylee Neyen (jr.) 174.67; Claire McGrane (jr.) 166.86; Olivia Thul (sr.) 155.09; Megan Vaske (soph.) 145.86; Addison Kress (fr.) 137.50.
Other qualifying sites — Le Mars, Newton, Keokuk.
CLASS 1A
CAMANCHE QUALIFIER
Site — Imperial Lanes
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Camanche 2,915.4; Dubuque Wahlert 2,160.9; Denver 2,030.2; Benton 1,940.9; Bellevue 1,431.5; Oelwein 920.8
Wahlert’s top averages — Emma Kelzer (soph.) 155.90; Erin King (soph.) 153.65; Katelyn Vaassen (sr.) 143.77; Theresa Kircher (soph.) 141.0; Kenna Wolbers (sr.) 135.25; Audrey O’Neill (jr.) 131.08; Amelia Oglesby (soph.) 122.81.
Bellevue’s top averages — Erin Sprank (sr.) 113.70; Hope Glaser (sr.) 109.6; Payton Bellings (jr.) 104.9; Catrina Althaus (sr.) 103.75; Ellie Borrenpohl (sr.) 78.17.
MONTICELLO QUALIFIER
Site — Legacy Lanes
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — Maquoketa 2,693.4; North Fayette Valley 2,214.4; Monticello 2,122.5; Waukon 2,116.6; Sumner-Fredericksburg 1,948.1; Tripoli 1,493.9; New Hampton 1,032.1
Maquoketa’s top averages — Ali Simmons (jr.) 191.81; Chloebelle Fousey (jr.) 181.83; Hadley Ihrig (fr.) 178.29; Alysa Kies (jr.) 177.22; Morgan Brown (jr.) 174.22; Allyson Coates (jr.) 163.83.
WATERLOO QUALIFIER
Site — Cadillac XBC, Columbus host
Time — 10 a.m.
Participating teams — West Delaware 2,415.3; Charles City 2,179.8; Forest City 2,124.9; Ballard 1,986.2; Gilbert 1,929.4; Waterloo Columbus 1,613.2
West Delaware’s top averages —Alexus Riley 175.39; Lydia Helms (sr.) 175.06; Anna Sickels (soph.) 168.83; Amelia Schneiders (soph.) 152.75; Katelyn Scott (sr.) 148.36; Mia Cuevas (soph.) 146.33; Jasmine Ibarra (sr.) 137.92.
Other qualifying sites — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Clarinda, Pella Christian, Louisa-Muscatine.
