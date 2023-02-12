Jaquelyn Hochrein 2.jpg
Jaquelyn Hochrein leads the undefeated Dubuque Senior girls bowling team with a 193.5 average. The Rams will participate in an Iowa Class 3A state qualifying tournament Monday morning at Marshalltown.

 Matthew Putney For the Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Senior, Western Dubuque, Maquoketa and West Delaware put up the kind of scores all season long to earn high seeds for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union bowling state qualifying meets.

Now, they have to prove it on Monday.

