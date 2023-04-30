Max Burkholder won’t have to dip too far into the memory bank to prepare for another win-or-go-home situation for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Jayden Perron notched a hat trick to lead the Chicago Steel to a 3-1 victory over the Saints on Saturday night in Game 1 of their United States Hockey League Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 5:05 p.m. tonight, and Game 3, if necessary, would be at 7:05 p.m. Monday. All three games are scheduled for Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill.
Dubuque also dropped Game 1 of its opening-round playoff series against Green Bay on Monday night but rallied to win the next two nights. That marked the Saints’ first playoff series win since 2019.
“Obviously, it helps that we know how it feels to play with our backs against the wall a little bit, and it gives us a little more inspiration,” said Burkholder, the Saints’ co-captain who led USHL defensemen in scoring during the regular season. “I think the boys are fired up. We felt like we had a chance to win tonight, but we had a few mental mistakes that cost us. You don’t want to do that against a team like Chicago, because they’ll make you pay for it.
“We’re still pretty confident in our ability to beat these guys.”
The Saints won four of the six regular-season meetings with Chicago but have lost two straight, both at Fox Valley Ice Arena.
Dubuque suffered a 4-1 loss at Green Bay on Monday night before leveling the series with a 5-2 victory the following night and taking a 3-2 nailbiter in the deciding game. The Saints now face the same scenario against the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
“This is a carbon copy of Monday,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Five-on-five, we were the better team. They took advantage of a break to score the first goal, and they got a 5-on-3 power play for the second, but I thought we played a great game. There are a lot of positives.
“I feel like we’re having the same conversation we had Monday night. We had our chances. We missed some open nets. We just have to come out with the same mindset, and we’ll be all right.”
Chicago took its first lead at the 6:36 mark of the opening period. Nicholas Moldenhauer fed Quinn Finley atop the blue paint, and goaltender Marcus Brannman made the initial save. An unmarked Perron fired the rebound past Brannman from the left circle for his first goal of the playoffs.
Exactly a minute later, Dubuque had its first prime scoring opportunity. But goalie Christian Manz moved side-to-side to stop Shawn O’Donnell’s one-timer from the right circle to maintain the 1-0 lead. Midway through the period, Manz denied Mikey Burchill on a backdoor setup from defenseman Jayden Jubenvill.
Owen Michaels, the Saints’ leading scorer in the postseason, pulled the Saints even by scoring a power play goal with just 4.1 seconds remaining in the period. Lucas St. Louis fed Max Burkholder in the left faceoff circle, but Chicago’s Christopher Delaney deflected Burkholder’s shot to Michaels in the slot.
Michaels backhanded the puck into the top left corner of the net for his third goal of the playoffs and his 11th goal and 20th point in the last 16 games.
Ryan St. Louis and Max Montes also contributed by moving the puck around the perimeter, and Lucas St. Louis made a play at the blue line to keep the puck in the Chicago zone.
The goal came with 17 seconds remaining in Perron’s penalty for tripping Burchill in the neutral zone.
“It was kind of a broken play,” said Michaels, who shares the USHL lead in playoff scoring with seven points, including three goals. “I saw the puck lying there and figured I should put it on my backhand to change the angle for the goalie a bit. Fortunately, it went in.
“We had a good 60-minute effort to night. We had a few mental lapses that cost us, but overall, we were the better team and, quite frankly, we’re going to carry it into tomorrow. We’re in a position we’re familiar with, so we’re not scared of the moment. It’s still a race to two wins, so there’s no need to panic.”
Chicago regained the lead just 1:58 into the middle frame while enjoying a 5-on-3 power play with Oliver Moberg and Riley Stuart in the penalty box for separate tripping infractions. Perron wired a one-timer from the left circle past Brannman, with Finley and Mick Thompson picking up the assists.
Burkholder delivered a booming center ice hit on Moldenhauer with 2:30 remaining in regulation. Moldenhauer carried the puck along the right wing and made an abrupt cut toward the middle of the ice, where Burkholder made a shoulder-to-shoulder hit that left the Chicago star on the ice for several seconds.
“I was just kind of surfing with my stick on the ice, and he tried to make a move right into me,” Burkholder said. “We were both skating pretty fast, so it was a big collision. To be honest, I thought he was going to try to stay wide, so I planned to ride him along the wall, but he came right into me.”
Perron completed his hat trick at the 18:31 mark of the third period with Brannman pulled in favor of a sixth attacker.
Chicago outshot the Saints, 35-31.
