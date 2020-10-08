It took several years for the Clarke men’s soccer team to earn an in-conference win.
Less than a week later, the Pride have now put two on the board — their latest coming in convincing fashion.
Jake Persenico scored all four goals for Clarke as the Pride shut out Culver-Stockton, 4-0, on Wednesday in Canton, Mo.
Three of Persenico’s goals came within roughly 5 minutes of each other in the first half. He scored in the 33rd minute, again in the 34th and tacked one more on just before halftime at the 38:39 mark. Persenico then padded the Pride lead with a 79th-minute goal.
Jan Paule added five saves in goal for Clarke, which improved to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the Heart of America Conference.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Platteville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Alayna Digman posted 19 kills and four aces as the Hillmen swept the Flying Arrows, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16, on Tuesday.
Mineral Point 3, Iowa-Grant 1 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers rallied after dropping the first set, 20-25, to win the next three, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-22. Makayla Pilling had 12 kills to lead the Panthers.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Reuters top Platteville triangular — At Platteville, Wis.: Rhett Reuter won the boys meet in 17:34.1 and sister Raquel Reuter won the girls in 20:18.1 to represent Darlington on the podium on Tuesday. Platteville won the boys meet, led by John Wells’ runner-up finish of 17:34.6. The Redbirds won the girls meet with Allyson Meyers (fourth place), Alexis Murray (fifth), Ashlynn Norgard (seventh) and Alyza Johnson (eighth) each earning top-10 finishes.
Panthers sweep triangular — At Livingston, Wis.: Nick Connolly ran a first-place 17:33.5 for the boys meet, Hope Connolly was second in 22:21.8 for the girls and both Iowa-Grant cross country teams placed first in a home triangular on Tuesday. The Panthers boys had 20 points and the girls scored 23 to both best Riverdale.
Karvargos tops Ridge & Valley — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Niko Karvargos placed first for Shullsburg with a time of 18:11.3 in the boys meet to claim the individual Ridge & Valley Conference meet titles on Tuesday. River Ridge’s Brad Hoffman placed second in the boys meet.
In the girls meet, Anna Hardyman ran in third place for Belmont. Kickapoo/La Farge was the overall team champion in both meets.