As the points, yards and stats added up, it became a game fantasy football fanatics could get excited about.
Many worthy first-round picks were putting on a show during the rivalry showdown between Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead.
There was no shortage of offensive firepower at Dalzell Field on Friday night when the Rams outlasted city rival Hempstead, 36-28. The teams combined for 64 points and 814 total yards of offense, with Senior racking up 495 yards and Hempstead rolling up 319.
Running back Cain McWilliams led the Rams (5-2, 2-1 Iowa Class 4A District 3) with 26 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns, while adding five receptions for 45 yards. Kendrick Watkins-Hogue caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed three times for 88 yards. Quarterback Tom Casey went 17-for-28 for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Senior has put itself in position to make the playoffs and is still in the hunt for a district title, and much of that has to do with the offense. Casey is completing 61% of his passes (106 of 174) for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. McWilliams is averaging 5.7 yards per carry with 816 yards and seven TDs, along with 107 receiving yards. Watkins-Hogue now has 48 receptions for 969 yards and eight scores.
The Rams will face a stiff challenge at Dalzell Field on Friday night when No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls (7-0) comes to town.
Quarterback Aidan Dunne led the Mustangs (2-5, 0-3) in defeat, finishing 10-for-30 through the air for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while adding nine carries for 47 yards and a score on the ground. Kamari Stanford rushed 13 times for 106 yards and TD, and wide receiver Jackson Ostrander caught four balls for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the shootout.
Dunne now has 1,035 passing yards and nine touchdowns to just one interception on the season. He also leads the Mustangs with 409 rushing yards and five scores.
The Mustangs have been playing hard and tough all season, but haven’t been able to translate that into many wins. Hempstead has lost four of their five games by a combined 17 points, and visit Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-3) on Friday.
Cascade comes up big against rival — Despite a slow start to the season, a pair of big wins in district play has Cascade in the hunt for a district championship.
The Cougars (3-4, 2-1 Class 1A District 4) got five touchdowns from Colby Holmes in a stunning 36-20 victory over rival Dyersville Beckman on Friday night in Dyersville. Holmes scored by jumping on a blocked punt in the end zone less than 2 minutes into the game. He then scored three rushing touchdowns before capping his performance with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jackson McAleer in the third quarter.
After two straight wins, Cascade now hosts district leader and No. 5-ranked West Branch (7-0, 3-0) on Friday in Cascade with a chance to take the district lead with a victory. That won’t be easy, as the Bears average 36 points per game and have allowed more than 21 points only twice this season.
Comets turning corner — Bellevue won its second straight game with a gritty 21-6 victory over North Cedar on Friday night in Clarence, Iowa.
Quarterback Max Jackson scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, and Ben Parker added two touchdown runs in the second half as the Bellevue defense stepped up and held the Knights (4-3) to a lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Comets (3-4, 2-1) are tied with Cascade for second in the Class 1A District 4 standings. Bellevue travels to Northeast Goose Lake (1-6) on Friday before hosting Cascade (3-4) in the regular-season finale.
Vikings still rolling — Class A No. 7-ranked Edgewood-Colesburg cruised to a 39-0 victory over Alburnett on Friday, led by four touchdowns from Keegan Hansel and a scoring pass and interception return touchdown from Parker Rochford.
The Vikings (6-1, 3-0 Class A District 5) are tied with MFL/Mar-Mac (7-0, 3-0) atop the district standings, and the championship game stands this Friday night when Ed-Co visits the Bulldogs in Monona, Iowa. Kutter Anderson’s 841 yards and 12 touchdowns leads a powerful MFL rushing attack, but the Vikings haven’t allowed more than 26 points in a game this season and the defense allows just an average of 8.7 points per contest with three shutouts.