A capsule look at the Dubuque girls high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Theresa Cheever (8th season)
Last season — 8-1, fifth place at Iowa Class 3A state tournament.
Returning letterwinners — Erin Langel (sr., 191.55 average), Zoe Schultz (sr., 189.50), Libby Leach (jr., 187.85), Miya Williams (soph.), Madison Ninneman (soph.), Justine Bies (sr.).
Promising newcomer — Chloe Hanson (fr.).
Mustangs bowling in college — Beth Johll (Wartburg), Kirsten Mitchell (Hawkeye Community College).
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated three key contributors from last year’s Mississippi Valley Conference championship squad, but a solid nucleus remains. Cheever expects to reload this season with newcomers excited to build on Hempstead’s tradition of success.
SENIOR
Coach — Peggy Leibfried (2nd season)
Last season — Fourth place at Iowa Class 3A state meet
Returning letterwinners — Ella Pregler (sr., 155.80), Jaquelyn Hochrein (jr., 157.88), Clara Pregler (soph., 164.50), Mackenzie Lang (soph., 169.93), Morgan Bettcher (jr.), Taya Husemann (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Alison Scheffert Hedrick (fr.), Madyson Arrington (fr.).
Rams bowling in college — Emma Clancy (Clarke).
Outlook — The Rams peaked at the end of last season and qualified for state, where they placed fourth. Leibfried is excited to have a lineup with multiple returning teammates, as well as a pair of freshmen with extensive experience at the youth level.
WAHLERT
Coach — Paul Gregory and Tom Kramer
Last season — Fifth at Iowa Class 1A state tournament
Returning letterwinners — Jamie Vondra (sr., 174.04 average), Natalie Kelzer (sr., 166.81), Alaina Stecklein (142.50).
Promising newcomer — Katelyn Vaassen.
Outlook — The Golden Eagles graduated three key members of last season’s state tournament team, but a strong junior varsity program should help fill in for those departures. It will also be key to have three seniors with state tournament experience.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Larry Knipper (2nd season)
Last season — The Bobcats finished third at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament
Returning letterwinners — Sam Neuses (sr., 187.61 average), Kirsten Butcher (jr., 174.11), Ceci Daly (sr., 172.0), Brooklynn Neyen (sr., 167.90), Brenna Neyen (sr., 133.0), Hannah Kluesner (sr., 181.50), Baylee Neyen (soph., 167.90).
Promising newcomers — Shelby Rice (sr.), Addie Kress (soph.).
Outlook — The Bobcats will have to replace their top two bowlers, Lanie Konzen and Sara Horsfield, who graduated, but Knipper returns a solid nucleus with plenty of varsity experience. Butcher, Daly, Baylee Neyen and Neuses all competed at the state meet a year ago for the Bobcats.