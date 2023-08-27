Season outlook — The Comets return four of their seven runners from last season’s fourth-place state finish. Payton Griebel opens the season ranked No. 3 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Jess was impressed by the summer workouts from his squad and hopes to contend with Tipton, Mid-Prairie and Monticello for a top finish in the River Valley Conference. Bellevue’s roster includes 12 runners.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (3rd season)
Last season — The Cougars won their Class 1A state qualifying meet and took ninth at the state meet.
Returning state placewinners — Lane Cook (jr., 76th), Andrew Kaalberg (jr., 116th), Nathaniel Manternach (sr., 136th), Trenten Topping (jr., 144th).
Other returning letterwinners — Bradley Dolphin (soph.), Giovanni Vega-Vega (sr.), Payton Feldmann (sr.), Alec Cook (soph.)
Season outlook — The Cougars graduated three of their top four runners from last year’s ninth-place squad at state. That includes Adam Knepper, who took 22nd. Kauder has been impressed by the team’s work ethic but staying healthy will be a key to the fall.
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Tyson Squiers (7th season)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished ninth in the RVC.
Returning letterwinners — Jacob Schlarmann (sr.), Andrew Schlarmann (soph.), Adam Gaul (soph.), Danny Dudzik (soph.), Andrew Salrin (sr.), Parker Domeyer (sr.), Riley White (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Steffen Goerdt (fr.), Tommy Dudzik (fr.), Levi Reiter (fr.), Isaac Geistkemper (fr.), Luke Williams (fr.), Ethan McCarraher (fr.).
Season outlook — Squiers believes this could be one of the best squads at Beckman in a long time, based on its commitment to the summer training program. The Blazers will benefit from dropping from Class 2A to Class 1A for the postseason, and running against larger programs in RVC play should yield benefits in October.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Devin Hardin (2nd season)
Last season — The Cardinals finished 11th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa.
Returning letterwinners — Max Notz (soph.), Breckin Downey (sr.), Mason Smith (soph.), Connor DeForest (soph.), Jacob Nabb (jr.).
Season outlook — The Cardinals return four of the five runners who competed at the state qualifying meet a year ago. Notz was Maquoketa’s top finisher at 52nd in a talented field.