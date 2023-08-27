10302021-statexcountry12-mp.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue’s Payton Griebel finished third in the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet last fall in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY Fpr the Telegraph Herald

Bellevue and Cascade will have a little work to do to return to the Iowa boys state cross country meet after losing key runners to graduation.

They will compete in a loaded River Valley Conference with Tipton, Mid-Prairie and Monticello projected to battle for league supremacy.

Recommended for you

Tags