Saturday was a measuring stick kind of day for the Dubuque Hempstead wrestling program.
A win or two would have been nice, but it was more about seeing where the Mustangs stack up against three of the top programs in Iowa’s biggest classification.
After going 0-3, Hempstead will take those lessons and build on them as the season marches toward its February conclusion in Des Moines.
“Even when you lose you can still look at what you did right and look at what you did wrong and there’s still places to improve for a lot of us,” said Hempstead heavyweight Cayden Lovett, the Mustangs’ only wrestler to go 3-0 on the day. “I think this was a true testament of where our team is right now. We want to be at that state dual tournament, so this kind of shows where we are and where we need to get better.”
Class 3A No. 9-ranked Hempstead opened the day with a 62-15 loss to top-ranked Southeast Polk at Moody Gymnasium. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock beat the Mustangs, 53-15, in the middle match before No. 6 Ankeny capped the night with a 38-33 victory that wasn’t decided until the penultimate bout.
“The district tournament won’t be as tough as today, but you’re going to have to battle through three or four tough matches that day if you want to make it to the state tournament,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “We know we’ve got to get mentally better. We have to keep working on that mental aspect of the sport and I’ve got confidence in these guys. We also wrestled really, really well in a few places and a couple guys probably moved themselves in better places for districts.”
The duals were organized in part by Hempstead assistant coach Brett Haas, who used his connections in the wrestling community to put on what Chuck Haas hopes could potentially become an annual event.
Web-based wrestling publication Iowa Wrestle live-streamed the duals as part of its “Dual Day” promotion. Waverly-Shell Rock beat Southeast Polk, 36-28, in what could be a preview of February’s state championship dual.
“We like it,” Chuck Haas said. “We’re up for the fight and if other teams want to do it, we’d be up for it again.”
Lovett, ranked No. 4 at 285 pounds, was the Mustangs’ biggest bright spot, going 3-0 with three first-period pins at the tail end of the lineup. After pinning Southeast Polk’s Seth Abbas in 1 minute and 18 seconds to open the day, he stuck Waverly-Shell Rock’s Layne McDonald in 1:54 and Ankeny’s Zach Pelinski in 1:24.
“I went into each match thinking I’m 0-0 and I just have to win each match and be 1-0 every match,” Lovett said. “Especially this year more than any year, I don’t want to hold back anything because I don’t know when it could be my last dual or my last match of the year or ever possibly. I don’t try to hold anything back. I go in 100% each match with everything I’ve got.”
Gable Brooks was also undefeated for the Mustangs, pinning Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dylan Stockdale in 3:23 at 126. He won a 5-4 decision over Southeast Polk’s Jack Lewis in the opener.
Hempstead had a few other marquee matches, too.
The most high-profile match, top-ranked Bailey Roybal of Waverly-Shell Rock vs. No. 2 Chad Bellis, resulted in a 6-3 decision for Roybal. Bellis opened the day with a pin in 5 minutes and 33 seconds against Southeast Polk’s 10th-ranked Cooper Hanson. Bellis was scheduled to face third-ranked Trever Anderson of Ankeny in the final dual, but Anderson suffered an injury earlier in the day and did not compete.
All in all, it was good experience for Bellis, a former Illinois state champion who before the holiday break said he was looking forward to getting a look at the top competition in Iowa.
“Wrestling an OK team doesn’t show us the flaws in our wrestling as it does wrestling the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 teams,” Bellis said. “It wasn’t a bad day at all. We realize there’s a lot more to work on and we have notes for practice on Monday.”
Hempstead’s Adler Kramer, ranked No. 2 at 126, finished the day with a 5-1 decision over Ankeny’s third-ranked Cael Cox at 132. Kramer, a two-time state qualifier, lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Waverly-Shell Rock’s 10th-ranked Carter Fecht in his only other match of the day.
“I’m just thankful we got the opportunity to wrestle three good teams like this,” Kramer said. “It kind of gets us ready for what the rest of the season is going to look like. Hopefully the results are better down the road, but you can’t hang your head this early.
“The competition is obviously top tier. These are some of the best guys you’re going to see all year and just getting the chance to go out there and see what you can do, there’s nothing more you can really ask for.”