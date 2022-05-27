Skye Digman’s best throw on Thursday wasn’t just her best ever.
It was a national championship toss.
Digman, a Platteville, Wis., native, won the NCAA Division III discus championship with a personal-record throw of 48.03 meters on the first day of the D-III championships in Geneva, Ohio.
Digman, who competes for UW-La Crosse, won by a full meter over runner-up Vanessa Uitenbroek, of Carroll.
Former Shullsburg, Wis., prep Brianna Leahy (40.68) was 12th in the discus for UW-Platteville, and Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder (40.0) was 17th.
Wellesley’s Ari Marks upset Loras’ Kassie Parker in the 10,000 meter final, finishing in 34:50.55. Parker, a Guttenberg, Iowa, native and the top seed in the event, was second in 35:17.82.
Wartburg’s Shaelyn Hostager, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, earned All-American honors with a seventh-place finish in 36:11.02.
Dubuque’s Demetria Johnson was 15th (5.52) and Emma Seipel was 20th (5.36) in the long jump in Thursday’s only other final involving area female athletes.
Loras’ Grace Alley was in ninth place after the first day of the heptathlon. Alley was 18th in 110 hurdles (15.45), second in the high jump (1.64), third in the shot put (10.96) and 13th in the 200 (26.20). The second day concludes with long jump, javelin and the 800.
In preliminary action, Benton, Wis., native Emma Lawrence, the top seed in the 400 hurdles, qualified for the finals in a personal-best time of 1:00.16. Loras’ Elayna Bahl, a former Western Dubuque prep, qualified with a personal record 1:01.24.
Loras’ quartet of Bahl, Kelly Kohlhof, Stevie Lambe and Marion Edwards qualified in the 4x100 relay in a time of 46.57. Dubuque (Annika Braaten, Alison Beeman, Ya’Mia Ailes-Primes and Emma Seipel) qualified in 46.98.
Loras’ 4x400 (Lambe, Harmony Creasy, Bahl, Alyssa Pfadenhauer) qualified for finals in 3:44.52. The Wartburg 4x400 relay that includes Wahlert grad Jackie Ganshirt finished 11th in 3:52.93.
Dubuque’s Alison Beeman (24.39) earned the final qualifying spot in the 200, running 24.39. Loras’ Pfadenhauer (24.41) was 10th, and UW-Platteville’s Gwen Orr (24.49) finished 11th. Loras’ Edwards was 16th in 24.64.
MEN
Will Lawrence threw way above his seed to bring home All-American honors.
Lawrence, who was seeded 12th, threw a personal record 66.03 meters to finish runner-up in the javelin for UW-Platteville on the first day of the D-III championships.
UW-Platteville’s Alex Girard threw 51.48 meters to earn All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in the discus.
The Pioneers’ Alexander Walechka placed 14th with a toss of 47.92 meters. Loras’ Holden Murphy (45.79) was 17th.
UW-Platteville’s Jacob Rice is 14th in the decathlon standings halfway through.
Rice was fifth in the 100 (10.93), 16th in the long jump (6.33), 13th in the shot put (11.34), 19th in the high jump (1.73) and fifth in the 400 (50.59).
The event concludes today with 110 hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500.
In men’s preliminary action, the Dubuque 4x100 team of Jaylen Bell, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell and Nolan Lentz qualified fourth in the 4x100 prelims in 40.56.
Loras’ Ryan Harvey qualified in the 1,500 prelims in 3:49.98. The Duhawks’ Wyatt Kelly placed 13th in 3:51.32.
Dubuque’s JoJo Frost qualified in the 400 hurdles in 52.38.
The Spartans’ Nolan Lentz advanced in the 200 after running 21.08. UW-Platteville’s Cade VanHout was 12th in 21.26, and UD’s Jeremiah Steed was 18th in 21.47.
Dubuque’s Tyler Cernohous (9:23.06) was 18th in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Loras’ Josh Smith, Ted Kruse, Carter Oberfoell and Mike Jasa (3:13.27) and Dubuque’s Steed, Lentz, Nehemiaha Griffin and Howell (3:15.34) each qualified for the 4x400 relay finals.
