Chuck Haas had a pretty good feeling how the night might go.
Three matches into this crosstown battle, the Dubuque Hempstead wrestling coach knew that his premonition was spot on.
The host Mustangs won 12 of 14 matches over Dubuque Senior on Thursday at Moody Gymnasium during a 61-6 dual victory, including the first three bouts by early pins.
Hempstead’s Chad Bellis started things right with a convincing win at 132 over Frankie Cretsinger.
Bellis nearly pinned Cretsinger in the closing seconds of the first, but settled for three back points and finally got the fall with 1:10 left in the second.
Cole Rettenmaier fell behind Senior’s Louiss Bunsocan, 3-1, but came back with four points to take the lead before pinning Bunsocan with 35 seconds left in the second.
Jackson Vanderheyden one-upped them both with a first-period pin over Senior’s Beau Healey with 45 seconds left in the first.
“We came in here thinking we could dominate,” Haas said. “And we did. Our guys wrestled real well. Bellis just took care of business. And Rettenmaier had a pretty even match there and good to see him get a win. He’s been working his tail off.”
Adam Ward (220 pounds), Cayden Lovett (285) and Dawson Fish (106) later matched Vanderheyden with three consecutive first-period pins for Hempstead.
The first bout to go the distance came at 152, where Hempstead’s Ian Ostrander held off Ethan Stakis for a tight 5-1 victory.
Jack Smith picked up Senior’s first win of the night in the 170 match. Smith bested Cole Thill, 4-1. In the following match, another Jack Smith — Hempstead’s, won by DQ over Luke Busch.
The most exciting and dramatic matches of the night may have been at 182 and the dual’s finale later at 113.
At 182, Hempstead’s Joseph Lewis trailed Ethan Scott, 10-7, heading into the third, but came back for the win by fall less than a minute into the final period with a strong leg hold and reversal moves to turn the tide in his direction.
Then in the final hookup of the night, Hempstead’s Adler Kramer survived a battle. Kramer broke a scoreless tie with a two-pointer with less than 30 seconds left in the final period in his showdown with Seth Connolly at 126.
Few other matches went the distance, and the ones that did were bold victories for the Mustangs. Jack Hanson notched a 7-1 win over Patrick Ford at 195, and Gable Brooks poured in over Jaxon Roling for the only major decision of the night — a 14-0 Hempstead win at 120.
Senior’s Jordan Quinn picked up the other Rams win on the night with a first-period pin at 113 over Cody Jellison.
“We improved on some things that we didn’t do so well the last time out,” Haas said. “That’s good. It’s another step on the road.”