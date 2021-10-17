Ryan Beck came within a fraction of an inch of giving the Dubuque Fighting Saints a thrilling overtime victory Saturday night in Waterloo.
But, instead, his backhander from in tight hit the goal post, the Black Hawks quickly counterattacked, and Cooper Wylie capitalized. Wylie took a John Waldron pass on a 2-on-1 and squeaked a shot past goalie Philip Svedeback at 2:02 of the extra session for a 4-3 victory.
Dubuque earned a bonus standings point for losing in extra time. The Saints fell to 3-0-1-1 and remain one of four USHL teams without a regulation-time defeat.
For the fifth consecutive game, the Saints surrendered the first goal. Tyler Kostelecky crossed in front of Svedeback from the left circle and deflected Mason Reiners’ shot from the point into the net for his second goal of the season at 9:28 of the first period. Wylie picked up the secondary assist.
Less than eight minutes later, the Saints’ top line scored the equalizer. Stephen Halliday forced a turnover at his own blue line, and made a backhanded pass to Beck to set up a 2-on-1 with Connor Kurth. Beck dished a perfect backdoor pass to a charging Kurth, who scored into a wide-open net behind goalie Jack Williams for his fourth goal in three games.
Dubuque took its first lead of the game 4:42 into the third period while enjoying a 5-on-3 power play. Halliday, Beck and Samuel Sjolund played catch along the perimeter before Sjolund rifled a shot through traffic and into the top left corner of the net for his second goal of the season.
But Waterloo answered with a power play goal of its own at 9:05. Reiners gathered a rebound in the left circle and quickly shot it past Svedeback. Wylie and Waldron picked up assists.
The Saints regained the lead just 6:25 later on Kenny Connors’ third goal of the season. Max Montes started the play with a defensive stop in his own end and sprung a 2-on-1. Tristan Lemyre carried along the right wing before hitting Connors for a tap-in. But the Black Hawks forced overtime on a power play goal with 31.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Michael LaStarza got a stick on Wylie’s shot from the right circle to make it 3-3.
Dubuque finished with a 30-26 advantage in shots on goal. The Black Hawks went 2-for-4 with the power play, while Dubuque scored once on three man-advantage opportunities.
The Saints host Des Moines on Friday and visit Chicago on Saturday. Both of those teams have also not lost in regulation.