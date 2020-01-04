EPWORTH, Iowa — With plenty of familiar faces from previous County Clashes in attendance, the current crop of Mustangs and Bobcats put on another thrilling spectacle on Saturday night.
Once again, it came right down to the wire. It was a newcomer who decided it.
Jake Hosch earned his 100th career victory, and Tanner Gaul clinched the dual with a pin in just 33 seconds, sending Western Dubuque past Dubuque Hempstead, 39-33, in the sixth annual County Clash on Saturday at Western Dubuque High School.
Hosch — a 182-pound senior who is rated either No. 1 or No. 2 depending on which set of rankings you look at — became at least the 22nd member of Western Dubuque’s 100-win club with his 11-1 major decision over Aidan Dunne.
“Right now I’m happy about the 100 wins, and Sunday I will be happy about the 100 wins,” Hosch said. “But Monday it’s going to be back to work and it will be like I forgot about it.”
Gaul, a sophomore who spent last season on the junior varsity team — dubbed the Next Men In — became the latest hero in the rivalry. His pin of Joey Horch sealed the victory after the Mustangs had a chance to rally all the way back from a 13-point deficit.
“Before I went out on the mat I was shaking,” Gaul said. “Right when I walked out to the table to sign in I looked up at the score. It was close. My match determined it.”
It was the 48th overall meeting between the programs. Western Dubuque leads the series, 30-18, and most have been close.
Despite both teams being part of the Mississippi Valley Conference, they were not scheduled to meet since they were in opposite divisions. Hempstead coach Chuck Haas and Bobcats coach Paul Cleary set up the non-conference showdown to keep the rivalry going.
“This is what it’s all about,” Cleary said. “Both teams gave 100 percent effort. They wrestled for their school and their team and their families, and it was exciting. This is exactly what coach Dan Gable would want when he said build the sport of wrestling and build the sport of wrestling in eastern Iowa.”
In past years, the Clash was one of the final events before the holiday break. This year, the meet opened a critical month. The conference meet is on the horizon, and the postseason takes place in February.
“I don’t care when you wrestle West Dubuque, it’s good for you. It’s good for the sport,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “We had another good crowd tonight and kind of a weird night for dual meet wrestling. It’s good for us to wrestle a good team like that.”
The way the dual started was sign of the finish yet to come. Western Dubuque’s Corbin Collins-Patzner survived Chivonne’s Rhodes’ early onslaught at 126 to open the dual, eventually winning by fall in 2 minutes and 43 seconds.
The Mustangs’ Adler Kramer withstood a scare of his own at 132. WD’s Joe Gamblin threw Hempstead’s only returning state qualifier for a five-point move in the opening moments, but Kramer eventually came back to secure a fall in 3:13.
“This is big. We both want to beat each other,” Cleary said. “Hat’s off to Coach Haas and his sons (assistant coaches Brock, Brett and Brandon), they do a great job training their guys, and we’ve got an amazing coaching staff here that works their tails off, too.”
Western Dubuque’s Jared Cordes pinned Cole Rettenmaier in 0:32 at 138, and Hempstead’s Ben Faber answered back with a pin of Trent Busch in 5:23 at 145.
Keegan Eitter gave Hempstead its first lead at 152, using a third-period escape and takedown to earn a 5-2 decision over Levi Burds, putting the Mustangs in front, 15-12.
The Bobcats went on a mini run from that point, as Evan Surface pinned Hempstead’s Jack Smith in 2:41, Carter Kluesner pinned Andrew Hefel in 1:03, and Hosch booked his major decision.
The Mustangs didn’t back down, though.
Hempstead’s Alex Ward rallied for an 11-6 decision over Mitchell Ashline at 195 and Alex Hudson pinned Joe Loffa in 1:36 at 220. Cayden Lovett won a 12-10 decision over Jonathan Savolt at 285 as the Mustangs crept within 28-27 with three bouts remaining.
Jagger McCool put the Bobcats on the brink of clinching with a 16-0 technical fall over Landon Reisen at 106 — giving WD a six-point lead with two matches remaining.
After Gaul’s clincher, Hempstead’s Gable Brooks closed the dual with a pin of Alex Ludwig in 1:00.
“They were better than us today, but hopefully we can get some guys healthy and keep improving,” Haas said. “If we keep getting better throughout the year I think we can make some noise come state tournament time and maybe have a chance to do some good wrestling at the state duals, too.”