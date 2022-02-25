Rhett Koenig is in position to make history.
Now he just has to follow through.
Koenig won a 6-3 decision over Brody Hart in the Wisconsin Division 2 132-pound state semifinals on Friday night in Madison, Wis., and will wrestle for a third state championship tonight.
Koenig, a junior who kicked off his quest for a third consecutive state championship with a 12-2 major decision over Baldwin-Woodville’s Tyler Fink in the quarterfinals, will face Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood in tonight’s championship match.
Koenig, who is trying to become the 72nd three-time state champion in Wisconsin history with an eye toward joining the 19-member four-timers club next season, takes a 49-2 record into the final.
Seffrood, who began his tournament in Thursday’s single-elimination preliminary round, beat Lodi’s Chandler Curtis, 7-2, in the quarterfinals before securing his ticket to the finals with a 5-4 victory over Omro’s Bryce Crowley.
Seffrood enters the final with a 34-3 mark as a freshman.
Prairie du Chien’s Drew Hird (138), Luke Kramer (145), Maddox Cejka (152) and Blake Thiry (195), Darlington/Black Hawk’s Ethan Aird (106) and Owen Huschitt (182), and Belmont/Platteville’s Porter Mandurano (285) lost in the quarterfinals but won their first wrestlebacks to clinch a top-six finish.
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Brady Horne (195) lost twice and was eliminated.
DIVISION 3
Area wrestlers went 10-for-13 in the Division 3 quarterfinal round, setting up a trio of all-SWAL semifinal matches between Mineral Point and Fennimore.
The Pointers took all three.
Mineral Point’s Roen Carey won a 2-1 decision over Fennimore’s Amryn Nutter at 106; Lucas Sullivan beat the Golden Eagles’ Brett Birchman, 12-7 at 126, and Tarrin Riley beat Tristan Steldt by a 13-1 major decision at 138.
Carey (33-3), a freshman, will face La Crosse Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick (43-1) in the final. Sullivan (40-4) drew Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag (44-1), and Riley (34-2) will wrestle Stratford’s Gavin Drexler (37-1).
Sullivan took silver at 113 last year. Riley was the state runner-up at 126 last year.
The Pointers’ Trapper Nafzger (132) and Bo Hanson (170) lost in the semifinals and will compete in the consolation semifinals for a chance to finish as high as third.
Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Elliott Biba won a 7-5 decision over Cameron’s Kayne Johnson to reach the 113 final, where he will take a 30-8 record into a showdown with Kenosha St. Joseph’s Co’Ji Campbell (31-0).
Lancaster’s Ryan McCartney was pinned in his 195-pound semifinal.
In addition to the three semifinalists, Fennimore will also have Ian Crapp (113), Brecken Muench (120) and Cameron Winkers (220) on the medal stand.
Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Mason Welsh rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to secure a top-six finish.