Mac May will be coming home for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament. Or, at least, pretty close to home.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater led UCLA with 25 kills and three service aces in a 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22 and 15-7 victory over the University of Central Florida on Saturday in a second-round match at Pauly Pavilion. The Bruins (25-5, 16-4 Pac-12) snapped the Knights’ 16-match winning streak and advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2017.
UCLA travels to the UW Fieldhouse in Madison, Wis., to take on Big Ten champion Wisconsin in the Round of 16 on Thursday. The match will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
“I mean, it’s always exciting to be moving forward to the next team,” said May, a graduate student who earned the Pac-12 Conference player of the year award. “This is the second time going to the Fieldhouse. It’s exciting (my family) will be able to drive there and get some people who normally wouldn’t be able to see us play since it’s a long trip out here. I’m grateful for us to be able to have that match and go over there. I’m excited for the fam to see the new team.”
UCLA also played at Wisconsin in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Bruins swept Notre Dame in the opening round of the tournament but fell to the host Badgers in the second round.
May led the Bruins with 21 kills on Friday evening to help the Bruins to a tight 3-0 victory over Fairfield in the first round of this year’s tournament. Set scores were 29-27, 25-23 and 26-24.
On Tuesday, May earned a spot on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Pacific South All-Region Team for the third time in her career.
The 6-foot-3 outside hitter has season-highs of 541 kills and 44 service aces for the Bruins, and her 4.81 kills per set rank 10th in the country. With her 25 kills and three aces against UCF last Saturday, May climbed into both the top three on UCLA’s career kills list (2,048) and career aces list (177). She is the only Bruin in program history to crack the top three in both statistical categories.
May surpassed Liz Masakayan (1982-85) for sole possession of third place on the kill leader board and is tied for third in career aces with Merja Connolly (1981-84). May is UCLA’s all-time leader with 597 sets played.
Carter named all-region — Aliyah Carter, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, floored a team-high nine kills on Friday, but Kansas State dropped a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 decision to Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament. The sophomore earned unanimous all-Big 12 Conference honors for the second straight year in leading the Wildcats to a 15-13 record.
A week after she was a unanimous selection to the all-Big 12 first team, Carter was named to the 2021 Midwest All-Region First Team Tuesday by the AVCA.
Carter, the 2020 AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year, earned her second AVCA Midwest All-Region Team honor after turning in a team-leading 431 kills and 4.03 kills per set in the 2021 season. She ranks second in the Big 12 and 44th in the country in kills per set.
The 5-foot-9 hitter set career highs in digs (269), aces (19) and blocks (52). Carter logged a team-best 13 double-doubles this season in leading the Wildcats to their first postseason appearance since 2016.
Carter became just the fourth player in program history to earn AVCA All-Region first team honors in consecutive seasons, joining Katie Brand (2014-16), Kaitlynn Pelger (2011-12) and Nataly Korobkova (2007-08).
Ole Miss drops NCAA opener — The University of Mississippi, coached by former Wahlert star and 2016 Olympian Kayla Banwarth, ended its season in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Creighton topped the Rebels, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13, in Omaha, Neb. Ole Miss ended Banwarth’s second season at the helm with a 21-9 record and went 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference.
Loras’ Parker a finalist for Athlete of the Year — Loras junior Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge standout, has been selected as The Collegiate Women Sports Awards Division III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for cross country. Parker is now designated one of 11 finalists for the prestigious DIII Honda Athlete of the Year, which will be voted on at the end of the academic year by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of The CWSA program, now in its 46th year.
The Guttenberg, Iowa, native won the women’s program’s first national title Nov. 20 in Louisville, Ky., in a record-setting time of 20:11.1. Her time was 0.2 seconds off her 6,000-meter school record and put a 17-second gap on the second-place finisher. Parker became a three-time cross country all-American and now owns two national titles (2019 outdoor track and field 10,000-meter run), both of which are the program’s firsts. Parker was the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National and Regional Athlete of the Year in addition to taking the American Rivers Conference title and Most Valuable Performer honors.
Duhawk duo named all-tournament — Loras College’s Ryleigh O’Brien and Brynn Jacobi were named to the NCAA Division III women’s soccer all-tournament team this weekend. The Duhawks finished third in the nation with a 21-1-2 overall record after making the first Final Four in program history. O’Brien is a senior attacker from Hampton, Ill., and Jacobi is a fifth-year senior from Roscoe, Ill.
Heart honors Clarke’s Johnson —Clarke University’s Keith Johnson, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, earned the Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award. He senior scored 34 points in the Pride’s 77-74 win over Graceland, then added 22 points in an 83-72 loss to Evangel. Johnson averaged 7.5 rebounds during the week, poured in nine 3-point field goals and went 11-for-15 from the free-throw line.
Lake joins 1,000-point club — Jordan Lake, a former Western Dubuque standout, joined the Clarke men’s basketball program’s 1,000-point club last week when he scored nine points against Evangel. Lake entered this season with 857 points and has 143 through 11 games in his senior campaign.
Martin lands A-R-C honor — Loras College sophomore basketball player Sami Martin, a forward from Platteville, Wis., won the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award. She averaged 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds during two conference victories. She shot 56.0% from the floor and 89.0% from the free-throw line as Loras improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Liegel wrestles weekly award — Loras 198-pound wrestler Shane Liegel, a junior from Spring Green, Wis., won the A-R-C male athlete of the week award after helping the No. 1 Duhawks defeat No. 4 Augsburg in a dual meet. Liegel is ranked No. 1 in the country with a 10-0 record.
Miller to UW-Platteville — East Dubuque High School linebacker Connor Miller will continue his football career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. Miller earned first-team all-Northwest Upstate Illini North Conference honors for the second straight season after leading the league with 103 tackles this fall. Miller also earned a spot on the Illinois Football Coaches Association’s academic all-state squad.
UD to raise banner tonight — The University of Dubuque men’s basketball team will drop its 2021 American Rivers Conference championship banner prior to tonight’s game against UW-Stout at the Stoltz Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Cornell adds women’s wrestling — Cornell College will add women’s wrestling as its 20th NCAA Division III intercollegiate varsity sport beginning in the 2023-24 academic year. Cornell will become the 11th college women’s wrestling program in Iowa that already competes or plans to by at least 2023-24. The Rams join two other Iowa Division III institutions in Wartburg and Simpson.