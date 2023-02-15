The Green Bay Gamblers had no shortage of offense this time around.
Jimmy Clark and Matt DiMarsico scored two goals apiece on Tuesday night to lead Green Bay to a 5-1 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“Obviously, we didn’t have the start we wanted, and that set the tone for the rest of the game,” Saints defenseman Max Burkholder said. “We were trying to claw back the rest of the game, but they were all over us to start the first period. We need to focus on coming out with a better start and setting the tone ourselves.
“Everything’s so tight in the standings right now, and we need every point we can get. We need to up our physicality and competitiveness to do that from here on out, starting this weeekend.”
The Saints fell to 20-15-3-1 for fifth place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference, three points behind both Team USA and Youngstown. Dubuque visits Youngstown on Friday and Saturday.
Green Bay (24-14-1-1) solidified its hold on second place and sits just five points back of East-leading Chicago.
After suffering back-to-back 3-0 shutout losses in the two previous meetings with Dubuque on Feb. 3-4, the Gamblers finally solved goalie Marcus Brännman at 7:13 of the first period. Clark scored on the rebound of his own shot for his 10th goal of the season.
The Gamblers tacked on a pair of goals in the final 1:23 of the period to open up a 3-0 lead. DiMarsico doubled the lead when he took a Mikey DeAngelo pass and scored on a shot through traffic from the left faceoff circle. And Clark scored on a 2-on-1 with 55.8 seconds to play in the period for his second of the night.
Green Bay finished the period with a 12-4 advantage in shots.
DiMarsico stretched the lead to 4-0 with a power play goal 9:03 into the middle period. Eli Sebastian took a shot from the left circle, and DiMarsico tipped it over Brannman’s glove.
Dubuque ended goalie Kristoffer Eberly’s shutout bid with a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence with 2:09 remaining in the period. Jake Sondreal tapped in a Lucas St. Louis backdoor feed for his seventh goal of the season. James Reeder picked up a secondary helper on the play, which came on Dubuque’s eighth shot of the game.
The Saints couldn’t connect on their first power play early in the third period, and Green Bay used the momentum from the penalty kill to add a fifth goal. Raimonds Vitolins ripped a shot from the low slot past Brannman at 2:15.
