CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- For the first time this season, Dyersville Beckman has tasted the sting of defeat.
The fact that it came on Iowa prep football’s biggest stage cuts even deeper.
“It’s hard anywhere, but it’s really hard here,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “Just the finality of things is tough, so that’s probably the hardest thing for everybody to take in. Knowing we are not going to get to go out to practice on Monday, that’s the toughest part.”
The Class 1A No.6-ranked Trailblazers (11-1) were plagued by two first-quarter mishaps and couldn’t climb back from an early deficit, as top-ranked Van Meter (12-0) ended Beckman’s season, 28-7, in a 1A semifinal at the UNI-Dome this morning.
Beckman was competing in its fourth semifinal contest after making it in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012, and again in 2014. The Trailblazers were attempting to reach the school’s first-ever state championship contest.
Friday marked the seventh consecutive season that Van Meter reached the semifinals and advanced to the title game for the third straight year. They will play next Thursday for their second championship after winning it all in 2017.
A forced punt on the Bulldogs’ opening possession seemed promising for Beckman, but just four plays later, Van Meter’s Chris Schreck returned the Blazers’ punt 46 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Beckman advanced to midfield on the next drive, but a muffed handoff attempt gave Van Meter the ball back in on the Blazer 45-yard line.
Six plays later, Dalten Van Pelt found the end zone on a 19-yard run, making it 14-0 at 4:03 of the first quarter.
“They are who they are because of what they do and you just can’t have mistakes like that against them,” Atwater said.
A 53-yard pass from Cayden Gassmann to Conner Grover put the Blazers inside the red zone on their next drive as Beckman seemed to be spinning the momentum. Gassmann connected with Max Mullis on a 14-yard slant on fourth down to cut the deficit to 14-7 with just under 2 minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
“That gave us a lot of momentum to show that we could score some points against these guys,” Gassmann said. “That lit us up a little bit.”
But the Bulldogs responded emphatically.
Van Meter QB Jack Petit tossed scoring passes to Gannon Archer of 13 and 14 yards on consecutive drives in the second quarter, and Beckman was unable to answer offensively. The Bulldogs carried a 28-7 lead into halftime.
Van Meter nearly doubled Beckman’s offensive production in the first 24 minutes, outgaining the Blazers, 239-121. They did not allow leading rusher Owen Huehnergarth any breathing room, either, holding him to just 26 rushing yards in the first half.
“We just talked (at halftime) about how we need to get back to playing our game,” said Beckman defensive lineman Jason Koopman, who led the team with 7.5 tackles on the day. “All year our guys never let our heads hang when someone scored against us. We needed to just keep our heads down and play physical.”
Runs of 21 and 14 yards by Gassmann, and first-down passes to Padraig Gallagher (11 yards) and Luke Schieltz (13 yards) set Beckman up with a chance to cut into the lead midway through the third. But the swarming Bulldog defense stopped Huehnergarth on third down and forced an incompletion from the 6-yard line on the next play, forcing a turnover on downs.
A score on that possession would have cut the lead in half with plenty of time still on the clock, but it ultimately was the last real threat the Blazers could muster.
“When we’re not able to punch it in to close the gap, it’s tough,” Atwater said. “Those are plays we need to capitalize on to beat a team like that, and unfortunately we weren’t able to do it.”
Gassmann, a junior, led Beckman with 87 yards rushing and finished with 107 yards passing, said he’s already looking forward to making a return trip to the dome next season.
“It was a great season, we didn’t get to the next step that we wanted, but it was great to finish the year here,” he said. “Next year starts tomorrow.”
Koopmann, a senior, said it was special to end his career at the Dome.
“It was cool to have an undefeated regular season this year,” he said. “It was a very memorable senior year for me. It’s gonna be tough to say goodbye to all these guys, but definitely one to remember.”
Koopman is part of a special group of departing seniors that contributed so much to the Blazers’ run to Cedar Falls.
“They made this what it was,” Atwater said. “Remembering back to the first game of the year, I knew this is why I came here. This is the team that I wanted to coach -- that physicality and that intensity. They brought that every game. These seniors since Day 1 have stepped up. It’s hard right now, but they’ve given us a lot to be proud of.”