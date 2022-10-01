West Dubuque Vs. IC Liberty Football
Western Dubuque’s Grant Glausser carries the ball for the first touchdown during their game against Iowa City Liberty at Buchman Field in Epworth, Iowa, on Friday night. The Bobcats outlasted the Lightning, 36-30.

There wasn’t much Decorah could do to slow down Grant Glausser and the Western Dubuque football team.

Glausser scored four touchdowns to power the Bobcats to a 38-22 victory on Friday night in Decorah, Iowa.

