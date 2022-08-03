Steven Ihm will always feel grateful for the opportunity to chase his boyhood dream of becoming a professional golfer.
At the same time, the former Dubuque Wahlert standout can’t wait to begin the next chapter in his golf career.
Ihm, who turned pro in 2014 after a stellar career at the University of Iowa, returned to Iowa City as a volunteer assistant coach for the Hawkeyes. His pro career included three appearances in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour, as well as the PGA Latin America Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and the Forme Tour.
“I was super fortunate to have the opportunity to play as long as I did, because most guys don’t get the chance to play as many years as I did, and most guys don’t get the opportunity to experience the Tour and what it can be like,” said Ihm, who finished 27th at the 2014 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. “It was obviously great to travel and see the world and see what I’m made of. It means a lot to me that I competed at the highest level in multiple PGA events and had a pretty good season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“But it’s such a grind, and it wears you out eventually. A lot of people don’t realize how much of a grind it is. The guys at the highest level are grinding, too, but it’s probably twice as hard in the developmental tours because the travel is harder, there aren’t the courtesy cars and you make pennies on the dollar to what the PGA guys are making. It’s at least twice the grind.”
The 30-year-old Ihm made his PGA Tour debut via sponsor’s exemption at the 2013 John Deere Classic. In 2018, he finished second at the Utah Championship and tied for third at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, marking his two best finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Ihm’s pro career came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out several of the developmental tour events he hoped to parlay into opportunities at the higher levels. That’s when he started looking at options beyond his playing career for his young family with wife Caitlin, who gave birth to the couple’s first child nine months ago.
“Golf has kind of gotten me through life — it’s something I’ve done since I was a little kid, and it’s something you can play forever, which is super cool,” Ihm said. “I really hoped to do something within the industry, and coaching seemed like a natural fit.
“I’ll have the opportunity to still be around some of the best amateurs in the country. They’re guys who are really wanting to better themselves. That was the big draw for me. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make a difference and help them fulfill their dreams.”
Ihm became the first golfer in Hawkeyes history to earn all-Big Ten Conference accolades on three occasions, including consecutive first-team nods in his final two seasons. He helped the Hawkeyes qualify for the NCAA regional tournament each year and placed 22nd at the NCAA Championships in 2012.
Ihm was a four-time medalist as a Hawkeye, finishing atop the leaderboard at both the Hawkeye Invitational and Boilermaker Invitational in 2013 and 2014. He was also the low Iowa finisher at the Big Ten championships each of those seasons, as the team placed third in back-to-back years. His personal-best 18-hole round of 64 ties for third in the Iowa record books.
“We are thrilled to have Steven join our team,” Iowa head coach Tyler Stith said. “He is one of the most accomplished players in program history and understands what it means to be a Hawkeye. The team will benefit from Steven’s professional experience and knowledge of the game.”
After spending the past five years in Texas to pursue his playing career, Ihm welcomed the opportunity to move considerably closer to family in Peosta, Iowa.
“Tyler offered me probably the best opportunity I could have hoped for — a chance to come back to the program that meant so much to my career,” Ihm said. “I’m really looking forward to helping out and learning all the ins and outs of coaching at such a high level. Playing golf was pretty much my entire life for the past seven or eight years, so it’s exciting to move on to a new challenge.”
