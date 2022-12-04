Typically, the nail in the coffin comes much later in the contest.
But the Loras women’s basketball team put this outcome to rest early.
Behind 14 unanswered points to open the game and a stifling defensive effort in the first quarter, the Duhawks emphatically buried visiting Buena Vista in the game’s opening quarter en route to a 74-52 wire-to-wire victory on Saturday at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein led a balanced Duhawks’ scoring effort with 14 points, Hannah Thield added 13, Silvana Scarsella chipped in nine and Platteville, Wis. native Sami Martin contributed eight points and a team-best nine rebounds.
“In practice we put an emphasis on being loud and bringing the intensity, so we really wanted to start the game with that same intensity,” Fleckenstein said. “We got our paint touches early and then worked our way out to the 3 (point lane), and at the same time limited their touches. We really tried to muck it up out there.”
Loras (5-1, 3-0 American Rivers Conference) defeated the Beavers for the ninth straight time and has won 10 of the last 11.
Buena Vista fell to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in the A-R-C.
The Duhawks dominated nearly every statistical category on both sides of the ball in the opening frame. Loras connected on 12 of 22 field goal attempts, including five from long range, and saw six different players reach the scoring column as it surged to a 29-5 lead after 10 minutes of play.
They were equally impressive on the defensive end.
Loras allotted BV just a lone first-quarter field goal and held the Beavers to 1-for-11 from the floor while forcing eight turnovers. That overpowering effort on both ends stretched the home team’s lead to 26 points on two separate occasions in the first half. The Duhawks carried a 44-25 advantage at the break.
“We wanted to take all their energy away,” Fleckenstein said. “Everyone, including the bench, had a lot of intensity. Bringing all of that into the first quarter right away helped us with our defense, and then that played over to our offense as well.”
Buena Vista attempted to creep back into it in the second half, cutting the deficit to 16 in the third quarter, but Loras answered every Beaver run.
Saturday’s convincing win was a welcome result for Loras, which narrowly won its first two conference games by a combined nine points. The Duhawks beat Simpson, 45-41, on Nov. 22, and needed a 24-point fourth quarter to overtake Coe, 58-53, earlier this week.
The Duhawks play an exclusive non-conference schedule for the rest of this month before continuing A-R-C play after the holidays.
“We’re right where we wanna be after three (conference) games,” Loras coach Justin Heinzen said. “We’ll get tested next week with UW-Platteville and (UW) Eau Claire, which are two really, really good teams. Eau Claire is probably a top-five team in the country. That should be an exciting week for us and a really different gauge of where we’re at and the things we have to work on before the new year.”
Loras travels to UW-Platteville on Dec. 7 and hosts NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 10.
