Matthew Kruse had high hopes for the 400-meter dash.
Admittedly, though, he wasn’t expecting a first-place finish.
The Dubuque Senior 12th-grader ran a sensational time of 50.12 to punch his ticket to next week’s state meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
At Thursday’s state qualifier at Dalzell Field, the top two in each event automatically earned a bid to the Blue Oval along with the next 12 best times in the state among qualifying sites.
“It feels amazing,” Kruse said. “I thought I might go in this race, but not expecting to win today. It was just a culmination of all the advice I got all year — all my coaches, all my teammates — that was probably the best open 400 I’ve ever won.”
Kruse also qualified first in the 400 hurdles — his signature race — with a time of 54.14 and capped off an incredible night with a convincing anchor leg in the 4x400 relay.
The Rams’ Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Jaden Arnold, and Kruse secured the school’s third gold of the night with a first-place state-clinching time of 3:21.38 in the night’s closing race.
Senior got a second-place qualifying finish from Sam Akins in the long jump (23-2 ½) to make his second consecutive trip to Des Moines in the event.
It wasn’t a first-place finish, but George Holesinger’s final leg in the distance medley was one to remember.
The Mustangs’ senior received the baton in third, but kicked it into high gear to close the gap for a silver medal and a trip to state, along with teammates Noah Pettinger, Logan Clarke and Luke Odefey in 3:35.77.
“I knew I had to make something happen,” Holesinger said. “I saw (the Cedar Falls runner) was dying, I was dying, and I knew I just had to gut, give everything I had and finish as hard as I could.
Holesinger, who was a late addition to Hempstead’s distance medley lineup, said he might give it another go at next week’s state meet.
“I wasn’t even suppose to run this race because I was subbing in for another guy, so I don’t know, I might stick in the race now, who knows?” Holesinger said.
Hempstead’s Pettinger will also head to the Blue Oval with a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.38, along with the 4x800 team of John Maloney, Jonathan O’Brien, Holesinger, and Leicht, which finished second in 8:11.28.