Football
Western Dubuque’s Grant Glausser was voted the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week after rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Hempstead last week.

 ADAM RANG Telegraph Herald

Grant Glausser brings a physicality to the Western Dubuque football program that is hard to miss.

The junior running back has rushed for more than 200 yards in the last two games while finding the end zone five times. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week rushed 19 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 48-6 victory at Dubuque Hempstead last Friday. A week earlier, he ran 29 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-30 victory over Iowa City Liberty.

