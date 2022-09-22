Grant Glausser brings a physicality to the Western Dubuque football program that is hard to miss.
The junior running back has rushed for more than 200 yards in the last two games while finding the end zone five times. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week rushed 19 times for 205 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 48-6 victory at Dubuque Hempstead last Friday. A week earlier, he ran 29 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-30 victory over Iowa City Liberty.
“We brought Grant up to the varsity as a sophomore last year, and we told him coming into this year that we expect him to play like a senior,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “He’s stepped up to the challenge and has really improved his game. He has physically matured and he is very tuned in to all the details of the game.”
As a sophomore, Glausser finished the season as the team’s second leading rusher with 92 carries for 475 yards and four touchdowns. Already this season, he has 77 carries for 563 yards and five scores.
“I definitely feel like I’ve taken on more of a leadership role this season,” Glausser said. “I got a lot of experience last year, and now it’s my turn to help out the younger guys by setting a good example.”
Glausser credits his success on the field to his teammates and the offseason work he and the team have put in.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room and going to different camps and leagues, and you can see the benefit of that on the field,” Glausser said.
Penner echoed that, saying it is clear to see that Glausser cares about the game by the amount of time he puts in away from the regular season.
“Grant had over 100 yards in the first quarter against Liberty, and he and the offensive line did a great job of establishing our run game,” Penner said. “His style of running the ball has impressed us, and you can see that he wants to improve his game by the effort he puts in.”
Glausser, who also wrestles and competes on the track and field team, said that being a three-sport athlete has only helped his football career.
“Being involved in wrestling has helped with my tackling and physicality, and track and field has helped me with my breakaway speed for sure,” he said. “I really enjoy doing all three sports, and I hope I am able to continue my football career after high school.”
“I couldn’t do it without our line,” Glausser continued. “I love the bond that we all have with one another.”
Added Penner: “It’s pretty special to see him picking up steam as this season progresses, and we are excited to have him back for another year next season.”
