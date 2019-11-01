The Dubuque Fighting Saints open a six-game homestead this weekend. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s action:
OMAHA LANCERS (3-5-2) AT FIGHTING SAINTS (6-0-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: The Saints swept the two-game season series with a 7-2 decision in October in Ralston, Neb., and a 2-1 shootout victory in January at Mystique.
Outlook: The Saints enter this weekend with the top winning percentage in the USHL at .929 and remain the only team without a regulation-time defeat. But, because Dubuque is tied with Fargo for the fewest games played in the league, the Saints sit third in the Eastern Conference with 13 points, two behind Chicago (7-2-1) and one behind Team USA (7-5-0). This will be just the second true home game for the Saints and the first of six straight in November over the next three weekends. Omaha is led by Alexander Campbell, who ranks ninth in league scoring with 12 points in 10 games. Dubuque has the second stingiest defense in the USHL. The Saints have allowed only 16 goals, while Waterloo has surrendered just 12. Dubuque also leads the league with a 36.4% success rate on the power play. Chicago is second at 27.5%.
CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (6-4-0) AT FIGHTING SAINTS
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: Cedar Rapids went 6-3 against the Saints last season. It was the first time since 2013-14 that the RoughRiders won the regular season series. This is the first meeting of the 2019-20 regular-season, but the Saints won both exhibition games from the RoughRiders in September.
Outlook: Cedar Rapids opens the weekend with a trip to Lincoln, which sits at 6-2-1-1 for second place in the Western Conference. The RoughRiders have scored the second-most goals in the USHL at 4.7 per game, but they have also allowed 3.3 per contest. This is a meeting of the two least penalized teams in the USHL. Dubuque has taken 60 penalty minutes, while Cedar Rapids has taken 96.