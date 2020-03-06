DES MOINES — Seemingly only a bout with coronavirus would have kept Nicole McDermott off the hardwood of Wells Fargo Arena this week.
Cascade’s all-state point guard “only” dealt with Influenza A and walking pneumonia heading into the Iowa Class 2A state tournament. But with the help of her family — a term she extends to coaches and teammates as well — McDermott returned to full strength to lead the Cougars (26-0) back to the state semifinals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.
“This past week I was a little under the weather, along with some other teammates, too,” said McDermott, who scored 19 points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 41-28 quarterfinal win over Denver. “My family helped me fight back and I wanted to be ready for this week.”
The top-seeded Cougars’ quest for a second state championship continues this morning with a semifinal against No. 4 seed Osage (23-2), which overcame a slow start to beat West Branch, 50-43, in its quarterfinal. The Green Devils lost in three consecutive regional finals before finally breaking through behind a talented senior class.
Similar to Cascade’s run of success, Osage features a group of seniors that are 82-10 over their careers and has won four straight Top of Iowa East Conference titles. Senior center Sidney Brandau leads the Green Devils with 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest, while forward Dani Johnson adds 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Point guard Mia Knudsen recorded her 200th career assist and steal this season.
However, Osage will have to match those numbers against the stingiest defense in all of 2A. Cascade allows only 30 points per contest and creates an average of 13 turnovers per game, and the Cougars forced Denver into 19 in the quarterfinals.
“Defensively, we’re playing really well right now, no question,” Sconsa said. “That’s what we have to do. That’s what we’re about.”
While there’s not much else Cascade could do to terrorize teams on the defensive end, the Cougars hope to have a better offensive showing today. Against Denver, only McDermott shot the ball with much consistency. Forward Abby Welter (10 ppg average) only had four points and sharpshooting guard Skylar Dolphin (12 ppg average) was held to three points.
If the offense catches up to the defense today, the Cougars will be playing in the state title game for the second time in three years.
“Even if our shots aren’t going down on offense, we stay calm because we can really stick it out on defense,” said senior forward Jordan Simon, who averages 3.3 blocks per game and has become the program’s most prolific shot blocker. “But we know we’re better on offense than what we showed (in the quarterfinals).”