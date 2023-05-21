winner
Ricky Thornton Jr., of Martinsville, Ind., celebrates after winning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Simon’s Trucking “You Call-We Haul” 50 at 300 Raceway on Friday night in Farley, Iowa.

 Paul Misner For the Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — Ricky Thornton Jr. scored a near-perfect night at 300 Raceway on Friday.

The Martinsville, Ind., driver was the overall fast qualifier, won his heat and led all but the first 10 laps of the Simon’s Trucking “You Call-We Haul” 50 main event. It was Thornton’s fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season as he closed to within 10 points of series point leader, Hudson O’Neal, who finished third.

