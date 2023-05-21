FARLEY, Iowa — Ricky Thornton Jr. scored a near-perfect night at 300 Raceway on Friday.
The Martinsville, Ind., driver was the overall fast qualifier, won his heat and led all but the first 10 laps of the Simon’s Trucking “You Call-We Haul” 50 main event. It was Thornton’s fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season as he closed to within 10 points of series point leader, Hudson O’Neal, who finished third.
“There for a while, I thought I couldn’t qualify anymore,” Thornton said. “It was real good tonight. I didn’t hot lap very good, but we qualified really well. It makes your night way easier when you start up front in the heat races and in front of the feature. It’s a lot better than starting 20th and driving my tail off to just to get to fifth or sixth.”
Thornton’s night, however, took a scary turn on the way out of town. Before reaching U.S. 151, a freak accident occurred and his team’s merchandise trailer rolled into the ditch. Thornton prevented his motor home from rolling, and Jason Rauen and Tegeler Towing came to the rescue.
“Thank you for all of the love & prayers, we just feel so fortunate that only the trailer was affected and that no one was hurt,” Thornton said on Twitter. “I know we have some outstanding orders, so I will get those taken care of as soon as we figure out what can we salvage and we will let you know what our plans look like going forward for merchandise at the track.”
Tim McCreadie, the two-time and reigning series champion came home in second just in front of O’Neal at the stripe. Mason Zeigler, who led the first 10 circuits of the race, was fourth and defending race winner Tyler Erb was fifth.
Zeigler, the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year, was making his first start with the series since Speedweeks. Zeigler looked stout from the start as he set a rapid pace at the drop of the green. However, lapped traffic allowed Thornton to close the gap in a hurry on Zeigler as Thornton dove down low entering turn two to take the lead on lap 11.
Zeigler then ran second for several circuits until McCreadie, who started third was able to get by the Pennsylvania racer. O’Neal recovered from two restarts and battled with McCreadie near the end as the two were close at the finish line with McCreadie just edging out O’Neal.
Thornton, who started from the pole, fell back to second in the early going but bounced back passing Zeigler in traffic to take over a lead he never relinquished.
“I just didn’t get a good enough start and that allowed Mason to get out in front,” Thornton said. “I was just kind of dictating off him how fast I needed to go. We got into lapped traffic, and it was kind of hairy there for a while. It worked out for me.”
McCreadie, who is still looking for his first series win of the season, finished 3.5 seconds behind Thornton at the checkers.
“It’s just nice to put a normal night together where you are not running B-Mains and not changing everything under the car,” he said. “I saw the rain here last night, and I have been here when it rains. It’s usually a real tough track, but tonight it was real good and racy.
“This is one of the few places when you pull a slider at least you clear a guy. It’s nice to see these guys race with a little civility out there and not just slide over your nose or do anything like that. We were clearing each other and crossing back over and having a lot of fun out there. It started to latch up a little bit in that last heat and the track crew went to work and it was a good race to be a part of.”
Completing the top 10 were Devin Moran, Jimmy Owens, Brandon Overton, Chad Simpson, and Daulton Wilson.
