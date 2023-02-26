For the second time in three seasons, Dubuque Wahlert is set to take the court at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena in the Iowa Class Iowa girls state basketball tournament. And for the second time, the Golden Eagles enter as underdogs — at least on paper.
In 2021, Wahlert got hot at just the right time and made a somewhat improbable run to the state tournament. After a much more successful regular season, a winning record in the ultra-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference, and a convincing run through the Region 7 bracket, hopes are higher for a prolonged stay in Des Moines this time around.
Monday’s quarterfinal matchup will be no cakewalk, however, as No. 7-seed Wahlert drew No. 2-seed Solon, the runaway champ from the WaMaC Conference East Division.
Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. on Monday at Wells Fargo Arena. The winner will face either sixth-seeded Sioux Center or third-seeded West Marshall in Wednesday’s semifinal.
Here is a scouting report of Wahlert’s state quarterfinal contest with Solon:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Regular season — 18-6 overall, 7-6 Mississippi Valley (4th in Mississippi Division)
Final ranking — Class 3A No. 8
Stat leaders — Claire Lueken (13.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.7 apg); Emma Donovan (12.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.7 apg); Maria Freed (9 ppg, 2 rpg); Nora King (5.2 ppg, 4.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 spg)
All-Mississippi Valley Conference players — Lueken (first team); Emma Donovan (first team); King (second team); Freed (honorable mention); Olivia Donovan (honorable mention)
Path to Des Moines — Region 7 quarterfinal: Crestwood, 62-43; semifinal: Monticello, 56-51; final: Osage, 57-35
History at The Well — Ninth state appearance; 2004 semifinalists
SOLON
Regular season — 22-2, 13-1 WaMaC (1st in East Division)
All-WaMaC Conference players — Levin (first team); Miller (first team); Leitz (first team); Mia Stahle (second team); Anna Quillin (honorable mention); Hilary Wilson (honorable mention)
Path to Des Moines — Region 2 quarterfinal: Fairfield, 75-31; semifinal: Davis County, 71-43; final: Mount Vernon, 58-44
History at The Well — Eighth state appearance; 1994, 1997, 1998 2A state champions
OUTLOOK
Just glancing at the tournament seed, Solon appears to be the favorite, but a deeper dive shows this to be quite an intriguing matchup. The Spartans, who won the WaMaC East by four whole games, average 59 points per game and allow 41. Wahlert scored 55.8 points and surrendered 46.9 in a predominately Class 5A MVC. That regular-season strength of schedule paid dividends as the Golden Eagles dismantled 3A No. 9-ranked Osage in the regional final. Solon, too, has been battle-tested, with its only two losses of the season coming to Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk, both of which are quarterfinalists in this year’s Class 4A state bracket. The teams have two common opponents on the season in West Delaware and Marion. Wahlert beat West Delaware handily on Dec. 10, 57-42. Solon defeated West Delaware twice, 47-46, on Jan 13; and 58-49, on Jan. 31. Wahlert squeaked by Marion, 38-37, on Dec. 1. Solon bested Marion twice, 50-38, on Dec. 16; and 58-49, on Jan. 24
