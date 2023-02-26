Wahlert Vs. Osage Girls Basketball
Wahlert’s Claire Lueken looks for an outlet pass during an Iowa Class 3A Region 7 final against Osage. The Golden Eagles play Solon at state on Monday night.

 Stephen Gassman

For the second time in three seasons, Dubuque Wahlert is set to take the court at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena in the Iowa Class Iowa girls state basketball tournament. And for the second time, the Golden Eagles enter as underdogs — at least on paper.

In 2021, Wahlert got hot at just the right time and made a somewhat improbable run to the state tournament. After a much more successful regular season, a winning record in the ultra-competitive Mississippi Valley Conference, and a convincing run through the Region 7 bracket, hopes are higher for a prolonged stay in Des Moines this time around.

