The Chicago Cubs sent right-handed pitcher Colin Rea to their alternate training site in South Bend, Ind., on Thursday, so the Cascade, Iowa, native could get more innings on the mound.
The Cubs recalled right-hander Adbert Alzolay to start Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Rea, a 30-year-old Cascade High School alum, made his first MLB appearances this season since an elbow injury in 2016 forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. He started two games for the Cubs with a 1-1 record and made seven relief appearances. He had an earned-run-average of 5.79 with 10 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.
After the San Diego Padres, the team that drafted Rea, opted not to re-sign him following the 2018 season, Rea signed a minor league contract with the Cubs. In 2019, he threw for the Cubs’ Triple-A minors affiliate in Des Moines where he earned the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award.
After starting the 2020 season at Chicago’s alternate training site, the Cubs recalled Rea on July 30.