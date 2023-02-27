The Dubuque Saints earned their way into the Midwest High School Hockey League state tournament on Saturday night. And they added emphasis on Sunday morning.
Carter Kerkenbush scored a pair of goals and Tyler White contributed a goal and two assists as Dubuque defeated Ames, 5-2, at Dubuque Ice Arena on Saturday night. Dubuque improved to 14-17-0 and clinched a state berth heading into Sunday morning’s regular-season finale, also against Ames.
Cody Sweeney scored 7:25 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie on Saturday. Kerkenbush added insurance at the 14:34 mark with a power play goal, and White scored a minute later to seal it.
Recommended for you
Joseph Ross opened the scoring for Dubuque with an unassisted goal 2:35 into the game and Kerkenbush gave the Saints a 2-1 lead 3:13 into the third.
Ross, Brayden Schilling and Jacob Noonan also contributed assists for Dubuque. Jack Leverton stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn the win.
The Saints bumped Quad City from the final playoff spot with the Saturday win. Ames also could have advanced to state but would have needed a weekend sweep in Dubuque to do so.
On Sunday, the Saints rolled to a 5-1 victory behind a four-goal performance from Kerkenbush. He tied the game 1:53 into the second period with an even-strength goal, then added a shorthanded goal and two power play goals.
Schilling potted what turned into the game-winning goal at 5:44 of the second period. Cameron O’Donnell contributed two assists, while Samuel Ruiz, Sweeney, Noonan, White and Beau Baker added one apiece. Leverton earned the win with 26 saves.
Coupled with a Des Moines Capitals loss, the Saints earned the No. 7 seed for the eight-team state tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday in West Des Moines.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 7-12, Illinois College 4-7 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Daniel Rogers collected three hits, while Max McCallum, Nick DiBenedetto and Ryan Wohlers had two each in the opener. Dakota Church also homered in support of winning pitcher Danny Hiemer.
In the second game, Max Cullen and Rogers drove in three runs apiece, Cullen had three hits, and McCallum, Church and DiBenedetto collected two apiece. Wohlers picked up the win in relief as Loras moved to 4-0 ahead of Tuesday’s game at the University of Iowa.
Dubuque 15, Moravian 0 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Colin Husko went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs to lead the Spartans (3-0). Cole DeStefanis, Brandon Watkins and Patrick Rafferty had two hits each, and Aiden Sullivan earned the win with 11 strikeouts and five hits allowed in seven innings.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Aquinas (Mich.) 31, Clarke 5 — At Clarke: Conner Cole and Matt Archer scored two goals apiece for Clarke in the blowout loss. Zachary Sweet led Aquinas with five goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.