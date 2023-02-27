The Dubuque Saints earned their way into the Midwest High School Hockey League state tournament on Saturday night. And they added emphasis on Sunday morning.

Carter Kerkenbush scored a pair of goals and Tyler White contributed a goal and two assists as Dubuque defeated Ames, 5-2, at Dubuque Ice Arena on Saturday night. Dubuque improved to 14-17-0 and clinched a state berth heading into Sunday morning’s regular-season finale, also against Ames.

